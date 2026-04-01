Student Blog: My First College Tech Week: Leaving Hometown Comforts

This month I underwent a process that I, and many theatre kids alike, have gone through but still dread...tech week! This was my first ever tech week in college where I was a performer (as I was previously on tech crew for my school’s Fall Dance Concert). This process was completely new for me because I had to go out of my comfort zone of everything I knew about tech week when I was at home. However, by pushing myself out of my comfort zone, I was able to have a successful tech week and weekend of performances.

At the very beginning of tech week, I had a lot of anxiety because I was feeling very unsure of myself. I knew my lines, blocking, and cues; however, I had no idea what to expect going into the week ahead. At home, I had a very solid idea of what tech week looked like: have dinner at 5pm, do my hair and makeup at 6pm, leave my house at 6:30pm to get to the theater, start a run of the show at 7:30pm after getting into costume and doing final check-ins, and be done by 10pm. It was a very set, simple routine that I grew to know and love, but this tech week was completely different. I did not have all the amenities that I have at home, such as my own room and bathroom to get ready in, and I did not have the simplicity of a solid routine. Additionally, it was a big adjustment being in the place where I simultaneously live, have classes, and perform. Everything was an adjustment and change that I did not know how I was going to navigate.

I knew there were three things I had to do for my tech week to be as successful as possible:

Establish a new routine

Lean on my new support system at college

Be open to taking risks and going out of my comfort zone

Establish a new routine:

First, I had to figure out the timing for everything; hair, makeup, and dinner. On Monday and Wednesday, it was easier because my classes end at 12:30pm, so I started my hair at 4pm so it was done by 5:30pm and I could go to the dining hall. Then, when I got to tech rehearsal at 6pm, I was able to do my makeup in the bathroom while bonding with my fellow castmates who were also getting ready. On Tuesday, however, I had to adjust the schedule I had already started to establish because I have a class that ends at 3:20pm and another that starts at 4:30pm. Therefore, I had to do my hair between classes and get a to-go box for dinner. Although the entire week was an adjustment, I came to realize that having a new routine isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Just a different thing.

Lean on my new support system at college:

Another thing that was difficult and new about this tech week is that I did not have the usual support system I am used to having. Instead of leaning on my family and hometown friends, I spent time with my college friends and boyfriend. This was another learning curve for myself because I never thought that I would be able to explain to other’s the stress and anxieties that tech brings me; however, through their constant reassurance and open ears, I felt nothing but supported the entire week.

Be open to taking risks and going out of my comfort zone:

The biggest thing that I learned throughout the week is that being open to taking risks and going out of my comfort zone makes me feel accomplished and just overall happy. I was able to learn new things about myself not only as a performer but as a person. I learned that taking risks made my performances better and more dynamic, and I learned that by going out of my comfort zone, I was able to have a very successful week.

As a college freshman, I know I have many more tech weeks to come, but I know that I am ready to conquer any challenges that may come my way.