Student Blog: Hamilton Facts

Helloooooowiiiiiiiiii, here McChocolate bringing now a new article about Hamilton facts, why?

Well, lately I've been reading the Hamilton book by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and I find it interesting on the way that the idea come to him. Besides, Who doesn't want to know more about Hamilton ;)

Remember the Schuyler Sisters?

Well, Lin-Manuel Miranda says that "The Schuyler Sisters" song is his love letter to New York.

Also there's a town called Angelica in NY which is named after Angelica Schuyler.

You know, true friends support you, like in the case of Lin-Manuel and Renée Elise who watch Phillipa Soo's performance "Burn" during every performance from offstage in the wings. That's sweet you know hshs.

Also, Great songs sometimes took a long time for making it, did you know it took a whole Year to write "Alexander Hamilton" and then another year to write "My Shot"?

Well, now you know how many time he has spent on 2 songs, now imagine how many it took to hime to write more than 46 songs.

A fact about Dear Theodosia is that originally it was going to be sing by the whole company instead of Hamilton and Burr.

The money, pfff, "Hamilton" broke the broadway box office récord for the most money grossed in a single week (3.3 million).

Remember Angelica Schuyler? Well it's played by Renée Elise and she jokes that if she wrote an autobiography, it would be called "After Satisfied" haha.

And no matter what people say, the song "Say No To This" is sooooo coolllll, and a fact is that after the Reynolds Pamphlet was published, Maria Reynolds change his name to Maria Clement so she wouldn't be recognised.

Hamilton is a GREAT musical, the lyrics, the songs, the quotes, all of it is a master piece.