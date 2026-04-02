Student Blog: Audition Advice From a Techie

I’ve been a backstage person for about three years now. In middle and high school I mostly did onstage work, but in college I got much more involved in backstage roles. But this semester was a little different. I had just assistant directed Fiddler on the Roof for five months and needed a change, so I decided to do something that terrified me. I was going to audition for a mainstage show - two mainstage shows actually - in front of people.

I ended up being called back for Kathy in Company but ultimately not getting it. And then the next day I auditioned for She Kills Monsters and got a callback for Vera, but after a cast member turned down their role, I ended up being cast as the green head of Tiamat and a bugbear! So here are a couple things I learned on this go around for techies making their way back onstage, or really for anyone who hasn’t auditioned for something in a while and is throwing their hand back in the ring.

Try to prepare with your friends!

One thing unique about college and high school theater that helped me was being able to practice with and talk through everything with my friends. The day of the actual auditions and callbacks for company I was a mess, and immediately my friends pulled me into practice rooms and we all practiced in front of each other.

Know your material

The more prepared you can be, the more confident you will feel in the audition room. For both auditions I was preparing on kind of short notice, but for Company at least I knew a lot of the material beforehand. For college especially, try to be memorized but if you can’t I recommend putting it in really huge font and leaving it on a music stand. That’s what I did at both auditions and it was super useful. I listened to my song on repeat and would read my monologue over and over again while in class or at my desk job.

Get yourself a post-audition treat!

One of the worst parts about not really auditioning for things anymore is not being able to get post audition treats. You just did a big scary thing! Congratulations! Before anything else happens make a beeline to your favorite coffee shop, ice cream joint, bakery or your kitchen and get yourself a treat, you’ve earned it!

Prepare for Rejection

This is the sucky part about auditioning, sometimes you don’t get in or get the role you want. It’s happened to me countless times, and I truly feel like a pro by now. My rule is I get 24 hours to be upset about it. After that I move on with my life. Everything happens for a reason, and it is very very rare that you are rejected because a director has a vendetta against you. It doesn’t mean you are untalented or a bad actor, it just means that for some reason or another, you weren’t what they were looking for that day. It just means something bigger and better waits for you.

Know you always have a home in theater

No matter what happens, if you want to be involved in theater you can ALWAYS find your way back. Work as a stagehand, usher, go to crew, go audition for another show in the area. If you really can’t get involved yourself, consume as much theater as you can. Watch proshots and movies, go see community theater, high school theater, professional theater in your area.

Putting yourself out there to audition is one of the scariest things you can do whether as a full time actor, full time techie or someone who falls in between. But there is a lot to be gained by going out and trying, even if it’s just for the love of the game. Sometimes you’ll get the part, sometimes you’ll get a part you didn’t originally want, sometimes you’ll bomb the audition or get ghosted or not get in the show. There are some things you are meant for and some you are not, and at the end of the day, a casting director doesn’t define your worth, you do. So go get that post-audition treat and love yourself no matter what!