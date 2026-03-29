Student Blog: A Day in My Life as a BFA MT Major at Otterbein University

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7:15- I wake up most days around 7:15, get dressed, and get ready for dance.

7:45- Then I walk with my friends to the performing arts building for tap class. We have dance every day at 8 am, and tap is every Wednesday. Former Radio City Rockette Anna Elliot teaches Advanced Tap!

8-9:20- Tap class!



9:20-11:30- Then I worked on the Otterbein Honors Program social media. I am on the Honors Student Advisory Board and am in charge of social media, so I worked on some future posts.

11:20-11:25- Then I grabbed a quick snack at the Otterbean (Otterbein’s coffee shop on campus)

11:30-12:25- Next, I headed to choreography class, where I am on my third day of learning my peers' choreography project this semester. Then we did a small presentation for the class

12:35-1:25- I then went to Otterbein Singers, which is our choir that all MT majors are a part of. We are currently in tech rehearsals for the “From the Page to the Stage” concert, which features songs from musicals based on books. My friend and I are singing, “Some Things Are Meant to Be” from Little Women.

1:30- After that, I go back to the Otterbean to grab a very fast lunch and drive to the arts and communications building, where I take my classes for my Journalism and Media Communications Minor.





1:50-2:45- I went to my Media and News Reporting class, where we worked on peer editing for our latest news story.

3-4- Finally, I come back to my room and relax a little, do some homework (right now I am memorizing the 4 Lovers Midsummer scene for my Shakespeare class), and grab a snack.

4:15: Then the entire department had an alumnus, Rachel Harris (Susan Heffley from Diary of a Wimpy Kid!!), come in and talk to us and answer questions we had. It was so amazing, and she was incredibly helpful and kind!

5-6:30- After that, I go back to my room, get dressed for rehearsal, and get dinner with my friends!

7-11- Then I go to Cinderella tech rehearsal!

11- After rehearsal, I go right back to my room, shower, and get ready for bed. Then I read my book (right now I am reading “The Imperfects” by Amy Meyerson), and I go to sleep!

