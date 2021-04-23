Storytelling Nonprofit The Moth Will Honor Kemp Powers And Regina King at The Moth Ball

Beloved storytelling nonprofit The Moth today announced details for their annual fundraising gala, The Moth Ball. Taking place at Spring Terrace (6 Johns Lane, TriBeCa) on Tuesday, June 22nd, Bring On The Light: The 2021 Moth Ball will honor writing phenom and Moth storyteller Kemp Powers and acting/directing powerhouse Regina King. Tickets are on sale now for the inspirational and powerful evening of storytelling that promises to captivate, connect, and delight.

"Every year at The Moth Ball, we honor extraordinary individuals who are contributing to storytelling in persistently bold and exceptionally enlightening ways," says Sarah Haberman, Executive Director of The Moth. "There are no better recipients for this award than Regina King and Kemp Powers - who have done so much to elevate more inclusive and diverse stories through their brilliant and important work. We're thrilled to celebrate both of them!"

This year, the event will be presented to a smaller, more intimate audience of close to 150 guests, including The Moth's incredible storytellers (writers, actors, musicians, astronauts, physicists, reformed pickpockets, spies, Nobel Laureates, Freedom Riders and more), plus luminaries from the worlds of art, finance, fashion, media and philanthropy. In addition to celebrating Mr. Powers and Ms. King, the gala will also feature stories from Moth StorySLAM-ers, a student from The Moth Education Program, and alumni from storytelling workshops with community partner organizations."Our theme this year, 'Bring On The Light' is a hopeful request for the emergence of possibility following the darkness of the past year," says Catherine Burns , Artistic Director, The Moth. "It bodes well for all that there's talent like Kemp--one of our favorite Moth storytellers--and Ms. King in the world. Both stand as powerful examples of how storytelling helps forge powerful connections and creates greater empathy and understanding. They inspire and engage us all."

Tickets for Bring On The Light: The 2021 Moth Ball are $1,000 for individuals and tables of 10 are available at $10,000 and $15,000. They are available by contacting mothball@themoth.org or visiting https://themoth.org/botl.