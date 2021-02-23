Storytelling Nonprofit The Moth Welcomes Lisa Stewart Hughes And Maybel Marte To Its Board

Global storytelling nonprofit The Moth announces the appointment of two new members of its Board of Trustees: Entertainment and Technology Industry veteran Lisa Stewart Hughes and Financial Industry powerhouse Maybel Marte. The two join current Moth Board members in advising and supporting the nonprofit's programming in the U.S. and beyond.

"Lisa and Maybel both bring an impressive wealth of experience in their respective industries," says Sarah Haberman, Executive Director of The Moth. "Adding their expertise to our already incredible board imbues us with confidence that we will have what we need to navigate through this challenging time and come out stronger on the other side."

The Moth Board is led by co-chairs Ari Handel and Eric Green; and includes Serena Altschul; Lawence Burnstein; Deborah Dugan; Joan Firestone; Neil Gaiman; Gabrielle Glore; Adam Gopnik; Alice Gottesman; Daniel Green; Tony Hendra; Courtney Holt; Dr. Chenjerai Kumanyika; Anne Maffei; Dr. Alan Manevitz; Joanne Ramos; Melanie Shorin; and Roger Skelton. Carmen Rita Wong is currently a member emeritus.

Lisa Stewart Hughes is SVP, Chief Compliance Officer at FactSet, leading the company's global ethics and compliance program with a focus on enterprise risk management and internal investigations. Prior to joining FactSet, Lisa was Chief Compliance Officer at Endeavor Group Holdings (formerly WME-IMG), where she was responsible for developing the company's ethics and compliance program and advising on key risk areas including anti-corruption, data protection, antitrust, fraud prevention and conflicts of interest. Prior to joining Endeavor in 2018, Lisa served as Deputy Chief Compliance Officer for NBCUniversal Media and held several senior legal roles at Telemundo Enterprises. Stints as a litigator at Kaye Collyer & Boose and Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett LLP, and Hogan & Hartson round out her professional experience.

Ms. Hughes is a frequent speaker on ethics and compliance, corporate governance, and diversity, equity and inclusion issues and has published several articles on these and related topics. She graduated cum laude from Yale University with a BA in Political Science and earned her JD at Harvard Law School, where she wrote for the Harvard Civil Rights & Civil Liberties Law Review.

She is a former Board member and mentor to at-risk kids via the Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program and the Embrace Music Foundation. A lover of chocolate, bacon and golden-retrievers, Lisa also enjoys cooking, travel and spending time with her daughter, Kora and co-dependent kitten, Azuki.

Maybel Marte is a Managing Director and Head of US Leveraged Finance Product Strategy within BlackRock's Global Credit Group, focusing on developing credit solutions for institutional and retail clients alike, as well as marketing and client service, globally.

Prior to joining BlackRock in September 2017, Ms. Marte was a Senior Vice President at PIMCO in the US Institutional Client Management group. While at PIMCO from 2010 to 2016, Ms. Marte was responsible for servicing and marketing to large corporations, multi-national agencies and non-profit organizations. Prior to joining PIMCO in early 2010, Ms. Marte held positions in fixed income institutional sales for nearly 10-years, the majority of which was spent at Goldman Sachs in Leveraged Finance Group, focused on distressed issuers.

Ms. Marte received her Masters of Business Administration from The Wharton School and her Bachelor of Arts in Economics, cum laude, from Wellesley College.

She has served on the Board of Directors of SEO (Seizing Every Opportunity) for nearly 20 years. In her free time, Maybel enjoys attending Yankees games, trying a new recipe and spending time with her two children.