Story Pirates & Friends to Hold Benefit Performance on March 15th at NYU Skirball

The Story Pirates are a group of top comedians, musicians, best-selling authors, and world-class teachers who come together with a single mission: to celebrate the words and ideas of kids. Best known for their podcast, which tops the family charts and has been downloaded more than 10 million times, Story Pirates is also a leading supporter of arts education. This special NYC celebration will include Story Pirates "greatest hits," along with fresh new musical sketch comedy based on ideas from the audience. All five of the Story Pirates Podcast hosts will perform: Peter McNerney, Meghan O'Neill, Lee Overtree, Rachel Wenitsky, and Nimene Wureh.

Sunday, March 15th at 3:00 pm

NYU Skirball. 566 LaGuardia Place, New York, NY 10012

Tickets are available now: https://tickets.nyu.edu/storypirates2020/10919

Phone: (212) 998-4941



Story Pirates Changemakers, the non-profit arm of the organization, celebrates the words, ideas, and stories of young people. Their life-changing literacy programs have reached more than 500,000 students in schools around the country, along with community groups serving foster children, refugees, and medically fragile kids. The goal of Changemakers' school programming is to create confident, literate students equipped with a variety of tools for written, verbal, and artistic self-expression. What began as a pilot program in a single Harlem school in 2004 has grown into an array of time-tested creative writing programs for students and teachers at hundreds of schools from coast to coast.



This special show in New York will be filled with influential supporters, corporate sponsors, and children throwing pies in the faces of the Pirates. Past guest stars include Conan O'Brien, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Rachel Bloom, Jon Stewart and more.



Tickets start at $35 and are available now at: www.storypirates.com/tickets. A VIP ticket at $100 includes a reception and meet-and-greet with the podcast hosts. Every purchase helps Story Pirates Changemakers bring life-changing literacy and creative writing programs to low-income schools, refugee programs, homeless shelters, and hospitals.



The Story Pirates will also host a Changemakers benefit performance in Los Angeles on May 3rd (details are coming soon).





