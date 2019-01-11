Steven Bensusan Releases Statement on Highline Ballroom Closure

The Highline Ballroom has been forced to abandon its current location and pause programming until a new space can be found. Owner Steven Bensusan has released the following statement:

Unfortunately after 12 years our landlord has decided not to renew Highline Ballroom's lease. For over a year we were led to believe that a renewal was imminent, however it is now clear that the landlord has other plans for the building. This is obviously a growing trend within the New York real estate market impacting various entertainment venues and businesses.

We plan on reopening Highline Ballroom at a new location in the Chelsea/Meatpacking District and are currently looking at options. We hope to be able to announce our plans soon.

In the meantime our final show date and programming will be announced shortly.

We have been very fortunate to present some of music's biggest names in a small club atmosphere; Lou Reed, Paul McCartney, The Killers, Amy Winehouse, The Black Keys, Artic Monkeys, Adele, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, The Roots and so many more have performed on the stage at Highline Ballroom. It is a shame that we have to close our doors, though we are grateful for the support we have received from fans and artists over the years in making the original Highline Ballroom location a truly unique experience.

Steven Bensusan

Owner, Highline Ballroom

