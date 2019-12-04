Stereo Dawn Announces Winter Concert At Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

New York-based musicians / performers Chris Dwan and Will Van Dyke are excited to announce their Rockwood Music Hall debut as STEREO DAWN at Stage 2 on Monday, December 16, at 7pm. The concert will feature music from their debut album as well as new unreleased music. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

STEREO DAWN is a New York City-based band comprised of Broadway actor Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland, Enter Laughing) and music director/orchestrator Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots). Inspired by singer-songwriters of the 90s, boy bands of the 2000s, and contemporary music of today, this duo, joined by some of New York's best musicians, capture pavement-pounding edge with an optimistic ease. Whether playing to thousands in Times Square or an intimate concert at a local music hall, Stereo Dawn is taking music to new horizons.

The band says, "We wrote a really fun Christmas song a couple years ago and had a great time so we kept playing around with different ideas and after a couple months we suddenly had a full set of original songs."

"Chris and I really hit it off as writers when we sat down to write our first song together," explained Van Dyke. "Everything has grown pretty organically from there. One of us will have a lyrical or musical idea, and it just builds from there. It's a rapid-fire pace of pushing each other musically to write the best songs we can."

Said Dwan, "I've been super privileged to be in some great new musicals and being part of a creative experience like that is very inspiring. After a while I started to realize that it was time to take control of that childhood dream of being in a boyband."

The band's debut album "Off the Ground" is available to stream and buy wherever digital music is sold.

Concert tickets can be purchased here: Eventbrite. For more information visit www.stereodawn.com





