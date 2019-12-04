Stereo Dawn Announces Winter Concert At Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
New York-based musicians / performers Chris Dwan and Will Van Dyke are excited to announce their Rockwood Music Hall debut as STEREO DAWN at Stage 2 on Monday, December 16, at 7pm. The concert will feature music from their debut album as well as new unreleased music. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.
STEREO DAWN is a New York City-based band comprised of Broadway actor Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland, Enter Laughing) and music director/orchestrator Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots). Inspired by singer-songwriters of the 90s, boy bands of the 2000s, and contemporary music of today, this duo, joined by some of New York's best musicians, capture pavement-pounding edge with an optimistic ease. Whether playing to thousands in Times Square or an intimate concert at a local music hall, Stereo Dawn is taking music to new horizons.
The band says, "We wrote a really fun Christmas song a couple years ago and had a great time so we kept playing around with different ideas and after a couple months we suddenly had a full set of original songs."
"Chris and I really hit it off as writers when we sat down to write our first song together," explained Van Dyke. "Everything has grown pretty organically from there. One of us will have a lyrical or musical idea, and it just builds from there. It's a rapid-fire pace of pushing each other musically to write the best songs we can."
Said Dwan, "I've been super privileged to be in some great new musicals and being part of a creative experience like that is very inspiring. After a while I started to realize that it was time to take control of that childhood dream of being in a boyband."
The band's debut album "Off the Ground" is available to stream and buy wherever digital music is sold.
Concert tickets can be purchased here: Eventbrite. For more information visit www.stereodawn.com
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Something great is coming! Rehearsals are currently underway for this season's Broadway revival of the classic musical West Side Story, directed by To... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Breaks Winter Garden Box Office Record
BEETLEJUICE, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), announced Beetlejuice broke the... (read more)
Broadway's TINA Breaks All-Time Box Office Record at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL shattered the all-time box office record at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) for the week en... (read more)
Breaking: Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones Will Lead THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical; Chicago Premiere Pushed to 2021
Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel will play the iconic Miranda Priestly in the new musical, The Devil Wears Prada and the role of the wide-eyed assistant,... (read more)
All the Broadway Tickets You Can Buy for $39 (or Less!) on Cyber Monday
No, this is not a drill. We've got deals on 18 (count 'em!) Broadway shows this Cyber Monday. From mega-hits like 'Mean Girls' and 'Come From Away' to... (read more)
High School Production of TARZAN Canceled Due to Racism Concerns
Alexander Hamilton High School has canceled auditions for Tarzan, amid racism concerns. It will now stage the Shakespeare in the Park musical adaptati... (read more)