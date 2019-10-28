Stephen Schwartz Will Write the Music for Bill Condon-Directed MARLEY

Variety reports that musical theatre legend Stephen Schwartz will write the music for Disney's upcoming musical film adaptation of "A Christmas Carol." Bill Condon was announced as director.

The film, called "Marley," will be told from the point of view of Ebenezer Scrooge's deceased business partner. He warns Scrooge that he will be visited by the Ghosts of Christmases past, present and future, who will give him a chance to change his miserly ways.

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell will star in another upcoming musical adaptation of "A Christmas Carol," that one produced by Apple.

Condon is known for directing "Dreamgirls" and the live action remake of "Beauty and the Beast." He wrote the screenplay for the Academy Award-winning adaptation of "Chicago."

Stephen Schwartz is an American musical theatre lyricist and composer. In a career spanning over four decades, He has written such hit musicals as Godspell, Pippin and Wicked, as well as The Magic Show, The Baker's Wife, Working, Rags and Children of Eden. He has contributed lyrics for a number of successful films, including Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Prince of Egypt (& music) and Enchanted. He collaborated with Leonard Bernstein, for Bernstein's Mass, which opened The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts; and also composed the opera Séance On A Wet Afternoon.

Schwartz has won the Drama Desk Award, four Grammy Awards, three Academy Awards and has been nominated for six Tony Awards. He is in the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, American Theatre Hall Of Fame and has a star in Hollywood's Walk Of Fame. He received the 2015 Isabelle Stevenson Award, a special Tony Award, for his commitment to serving artists and fostering new talent.

Read the original story on Variety.





