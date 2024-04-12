Stephen McKinley Henderson Talks Filming BEAU IS AFRAID With Patti LuPone

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a new interview for The Hollywood Reporter, actor Stephen McKinley Henderson discussed working with Patti LuPone in a scene from the film Beau is Afraid that never saw the light of day.

"Boy, that was a great day to spend with Patti [on Beau Is Afraid]," Henderson said.

In Beau is Afraid, Henderson played a therapist to Joaquin Phoenix's character Beau Wasserman and LuPone played Beau's mother Mona.

Henderson went on to discuss how, despite training at Juilliard at the same time, their professional paths hadn't crossed until the 2023 film: "She and I went to school together, but we’d never worked together after all these years."

"So that was just a great day to spend with her," he concluded. The scene in question was ultimately cut from the film.

Stephen McKinley Henderson is a well-respected character actor who has appeared in plethora of film roles. He has also appeared extensively on Broadway, most recently in Between Riverside and Crazy, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award.

Patti LuPone is a Tony-Award winning actress who most recently appeared on Broadway in the gender-bend revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company. It was recently announced that she would be returning to Broadway in Jen Silverman's new play The Roommate with Mia Farrow.