Stephen Colbert, Tom Felton, Constance Wu, George R.R. Martin, & More Join Symphony Space 2022-23 Season

Symphony Space has announced additional programming and participants in its 2022-23 season, an array of live events that bring literature to life, spark conversation, and provide intimate encounters with wide-ranging musical artists. The programming features acclaimed authors, actors, musicians, comedians, and other luminaries in the kind of original productions that, over the course of more than four decades, have made Symphony Space a beloved New York City institution: thrilling events that happen one time only, and only at Symphony Space. In the new season, Symphony Space continues its commitment to the hybrid presenting model it inaugurated in 2021-22, with select live events streamed in real-time and high definition to audiences around the world.

Symphony Space's best-known series, Selected Shorts, was conceived over 35 years ago with a simple premise: take great stories by well-known and emerging writers and have exceptional actors perform them live. The 2022-23 season includes an evening devoted to unpacking the art of friendship hosted by Jane Kaczmarek (Malcolm in the Middle) and Jane Curtin (SNL, 3rd Rock from the Sun), with Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show) and other guests (October 19); an engagement with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Andrew Sean Greer (Less, The Story of a Marriage), celebrating the acclaimed The Best American Short Stories 2022 (November 16); and a centennial celebration of writer and activist Grace Paley, hosted by Lauren Groff (Matrix, Fates and Furies) (December 7). These programs arrive after a momentous Spring 2022 season of Selected Shorts in which Symphony Space presented the series as a Wall to Wall marathon program featuring 35 new commissions, which comprise the book Small Odysseys: Selected Shorts Presents 35 New Stories, published last year by Algonquin Books. In February of this year, Symphony Space announced bestselling author Meg Wolitzer (The Wife, The Interestings) as the new host of the Selected Shorts broadcast and podcast.

Another favorite Symphony Space literary series, Thalia Book Club, brings readers and writers into intimate conversations about compelling new books and classics in fiction, essays, memoirs, and more. The Book Club begins this season with a celebration of the launch of acclaimed author Celeste Ng's (Little Fires Everywhere) newest novel, Our Missing Hearts, which she described in Entertainment Weekly as being about "keeping a sense of shared humanity alive in dark, cynical, and isolating times" (October 3). It continues with an evening with Man Booker Prize-winning author George Saunders (Lincoln in the Bardo, Tenth of December: Stories), speaking with fellow Booker Prize winner Marlon James (A Brief History of Seven Killings, Black Leopard, Red Wolf) about his latest work, Liberation Day-his first short story collection in a decade (October 18). In another series highlight, authors Elif Batuman (The Idiot, Either/Or), Fiona Davis (The Magnolia Palace, The Lions of Fifth Avenue), Min Jin Lee (Pachinko, Free Food for Millionaires), and Colm Tóibín (The Magician, Brooklyn) come together in honor of the 150th anniversary of George Eliot's Middlemarch (January 18, 2023).

Symphony Space's Thalia Kids Book Club, offering discussions between children's book authors and their fans, returns with an event featuring New York Times bestselling author Kwame Alexander (The Crossover) and his new novel, The Door of No Return (October 1).

Special literary events are programmed throughout the season, including Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu (Hustlers, Crazy Rich Asians) launching her bold and raw essay collection Making a Scene (October 4); Tom Felton (Harry Potter) celebrating the launch of his memoir Beyond the Wand (October 17); Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid, My Cousin Vinny) joining Josh Horowitz (Junketeers) for a special episode of Horowitz's podcast Happy Sad Confused, discussing the actor's his new memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me (October 25); Joel Coen (No Country for Old Men, Fargo), Marlon James, and Mary Karr (The Liars' Club, Lit: A Memoir) convening to honor Cormac McCarthy in anticipation of his first novel in 16 years (October 26); a celebration of the 125th anniversary of influential publisher Doubleday, hosted by Helen Ellis (Southern Lady Code, American Housewife) with a star-studded lineup of writers including David Grann (The White Darkness, The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon), John Grisham (The Pelican Brief, The Firm), Colson Whitehead (The Nickel Boys, The Underground Railroad), Hanya Yanagihara (To Paradise, A Little Life), and more (November 2); Pulitzer Prize-winner Hilton Als launching his two-part memoir My Pinup, (November 7); history-making American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland discussing her new book, The Wind at My Back (November 15); comedian and actress Natasha Leggero (Another Period) in an evening of comedy and conversation celebrating her new book of essays, The World Deserves My Children (November 17); Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show) joining her sister and co-author Lacey Lamar (You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey) for the launch their new book, The World Record Book of Racist Stories (November 22); and actor, comedian, and writer Rob Delaney (Catastrophe) speaking with Seth Meyers (Late Night with Seth Meyers) about his candid and profound memoir A Heart That Works (November 30).

Symphony Space's Music Residency Program invites the most creative artists of our day to develop new ideas, take risks, and collaborate across disciplines. In the 2022-23 season, artists-in-residence include singer, composer, musician, curator, and producer Toshi Reagon (November 5-19) and bandleader, composer, drummer, and dhol player Sunny Jain (January 28 and February 4 and 9).

A rare concert experience, Richard Thompson: All Requests Live! (December 15, 16, and 17) invites audiences to submit song requests for the world-renowned singer, songwriter, and guitarist to perform. The requests remain unknown to Thompson until they are given to him onstage .

In evenings throughout the season, laughter and heated debate-of such pressing topics as Cats Vs Dogs, with Jo Firestone (Joe Pera Talks with You), Kenice Mobley (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon), and Monroe Martin (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon) (October 11); Dreamers Vs Doers (December 6); Save Vs Spend, featuring Robin Gelfenbien (Yum's The Word), Dave Hill (The Dave Hill Goodtime Hour), and more (February 7); Remote Vs In-Person (April 11); and Introverts Vs Extroverts (June 13)-flourish in Symphony Space's absurd comedy series, Uptown Showtown, hosted by Matthew Love.

Newly Added Events & Artists Include:

Golden Globe Nominee Constance Wu Discussing Her Candid Essay Collection Making a Scene, October 4



The Launch of Harry Potter Film Star Tom Felton's Memoir Beyond the Wand, October 17



Stephen Colbert Just Added to Thalia Book Club Event with George Saunders and Marlon James, October 18



A Celebration of Cormac McCarthy, Convening Filmmaker Joel Coen, Novelist Marlon James, and Memoirist Mary Karr in Honor of the Upcoming Release of McCarthy's First Novel in 16 Years, October 26



George R.R. Martin Joined by Neil Gaiman for a Conversation about the Iconic Family at the Heart of HBO's House of the Dragon, October 27



Pulitzer Prize Winner Hilton Als Launching His Latest Book, the Two-Part Memoir My Pinup, November 7



Acclaimed Late Night Host Amber Ruffin Joining Her Sister and Co-Author Lacey Lamar, to Launch Their Latest Book, The World Record Book of Racist Stories, November 22

Symphony Space 2022-23 Season Highlights

[Literature in Performance]

Kelly Ripa, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories

Thursday, September 29

7pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theater

Join Daytime Emmy Award-winning host Kelly Ripa for the release of her new book, Live Wire! In conversation with Anderson Cooper.

Entrepreneur, host, actress and producer, Kelly Ripa, is one of the most powerful voices in media. A beloved household name for over two decades, Ripa has a wide-ranging career both on and off camera, getting her start on All My Children and spanning over thirty years at ABC. Read all about her love story with Mark, the sexism she faced in the industry, her Jersey pride, and more than a few embarrassing incidents that prove even being on screen five days a week doesn't protect you from self-induced humiliation.

Surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always humorous, Live Wire shows Kelly as she really is offscreen-a very wise woman who has something to say.

Tickets to this event include access to an in-conversation event with Kelly and special guest Anderson Cooper, along with a copy of Live Wire (published by HarperCollins, a $29 value).

[Literature in Performance / Kids and Family]

Thalia Kids Book Club: Kwame Alexander: The Door of No Return

Saturday, October 1

1pm

For Ages 10 and Up

Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater

"Absolutely spellbinding: Kwame Alexander weaves together storytelling, poetry, music and history like no one else can. An unforgettable journey to be treasured and shared across generations."

-Rick Riordan, New York Times bestselling author of the Percy Jackson series

Award-winning, New York Times bestselling author Kwame Alexander (The Crossover) presents his new novel, The Door of No Return, the saga of an African family told through the eyes of twelve-year-old Kofi and his friend Ama as they come of age in pre-colonial Ghana. For readers ages 10 and up.

There will be a book signing at this event.

Companion tickets are available. These tickets do not include a book. Families are required to buy one book-bundled ticket per order, after which they will be able to add companion tickets. The companion ticket will be discounted at checkout. All other in-person tickets come with a copy of The Door of No Return. Livestream tickets do not include a book.

In partnership with Books of Wonder.

[Literature in Performance]

Thalia Book Club: Celeste Ng, Our Missing Hearts

Monday, October 3

7pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theater

The number-one bestselling author of Little Fires Everywhere introduces her new novel, a suspenseful and heartrending tale about the unbreakable love between a mother and child in a society consumed by fear. In Our Missing Hearts, Bird has grown up disavowing his mother and her "unpatriotic" poems, but when he receives a mysterious letter containing only a cryptic drawing, he is pulled into an unforgettable quest to find her. In conversation with Mira Jacob (Good Talk).

All in-person tickets come with a copy of Our Missing Hearts.

Produced in cooperation with Barnes & Noble

[Literature in Performance]

Constance Wu, Making a Scene

Tues, October 4

7pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theater

The Golden Globe Award-nominated star of Crazy Rich Asians launches her first book-a raw and relatable essay collection chronicling Wu's childhood, young love and heartbreak, sexual assault and harassment, and how she "made it" in Hollywood. Making a Scene offers a behind-the-scenes look at being Asian American in the entertainment industry and the continuing evolution of her identity and influence in the public eye.

In-person tickets come with a copy of Making a Scene

Companion tickets

[Comedy]

Uptown Showdown: Cats Vs Dogs

Tuesday, October 11

7pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater

The claws come out as Uptown Showdown revisits one of its very first, and thoroughly vicious, debates with an all-new cast of comics. Be there to witness history-or at least, a heated argument. It's gonna get ruff ruff ruff! This installment features Jo Firestone (Dr. Gameshow), Kenice Mobley (Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival), Monroe Martin (Last Comic Standing), and more!

[Literature in Performance]

Tom Felton, Beyond the Wand

Monday, October 17

7pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theater

The real-life wizard and beloved Harry Potter star comes to Symphony Space to launch his new memoir. Beyond the Wand offers a backstage pass to Tom Felton's life-the challenges of growing up in the spotlight, navigating both the muggle world and the wizarding world, and working with cinematic greats such as Alan Rickman, Dame Maggie Smith, and nine-year-old Emma Watson, who would become one of his dearest friends.

In-person tickets come with a copy of Beyond the Wand

[Literature in Performance]

Thalia Book Club: George Saunders, Liberation Day

Tuesday, October 18

7pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater

"No one writes more powerfully than George Saunders about the lost, the unlucky, the disenfranchised."-Michiko Kakutani, The New York Times

Booker Prize-winning author George Saunders returns to Symphony Space to discuss his first collection since The New York Times bestseller Tenth of December with fellow Booker Prize winner Marlon James (Black Leopard, Red Wolf).

In-person tickets come with a copy of Liberation Day.

[Literature in Performance]

Selected Shorts: Friendship! with Jane Curtin & Jane Kaczmarek

Wednesday, Oct 19

7pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theater

Selected Shorts favorites Jane Curtin and Jane Kaczmarek co-host a celebration of friendship with stories devoted to new acquaintances, chosen family, and everything in between. Actors Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show) and more perform funny, moving, captivating short fiction about finding and holding on to your people.

Ralph Macchio in Conversation with Josh Horowitz

Tuesday, October 25

7pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theater

In this special episode of Happy Sad Confused, Ralph Macchio joins host Josh Horowitz (MTV, Comedy Central) for a fun-filled conversation with the Cobra Kai star about his remarkable career, including the untold story behind his starring role in The Karate Kid and his new memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me.

[Literature in Performance]

A Celebration of Cormac McCarthy

Wednesday, October 26

7pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theater

The bestselling, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Road returns with the first of a two-volume masterpiece: The Passenger. To celebrate the release of his first novel in 16 years, friends and admirers including filmmaker Joel Coen (No Country for Old Men), novelist Marlon James (Black Leopard, Red Wolf), and memoirist Mary Karr (The Liars' Club) come together for an evening of readings and conversation. Featuring a sneak preview of Stella Maris, the second volume in The Passenger series, on sale December 6th, 2022.

[Literature in Performance]

Doubleday at 125

Wednesday, November 2

7pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theater

Founded in 1897, Doubleday has published some of the greatest writers of the ages, including Bram Stoker, Joseph Conrad, Upton Sinclair, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Daphne du Maurier, Chester Himes, Vladimir Nabokov, and Margaret Atwood. We celebrate the 125th anniversary of this revered publishing house with a star-studded lineup of writers including David Grann, John Grisham, Jane Mayer, Colson Whitehead, and Hanya Yanagihara. Hosted by Helen Ellis.

[Music]

Toshi Reagon Residency

Toshi Reagon's conviction that music can be transformative in consciousness and action is revealed through this intimate residency, exploring everything from disco music to the current challenges of our changing times, while introducing audiences to powerful new voices, all with the vision promoting positive social change.

Toshi Reagon Presents Be Steadwell

Saturday, November 5

7:30pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater

Toshi Reagon presents Be Steadwell, a queer pop composer and storyteller who composes songs on stage using looping, vocal layering, and beat boxing. Her original music features earnest lyricism and ​affirming Queer content with the goal of making other Black girls, Queers, introverts, and weirdos feel seen and loved. Steadwell performs a set, followed by a conversation with Reagon.

You're Having Too Much Fun So We Have To Kill You, a/k/a The Disco Project

A Work-in-Progress Performance

Thursday, November 10

7:30pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater

A right-now story that uses the era of disco music to steep us in testimony and surface our glorious and soulful truths. Hard to resist the joy of a heartbeat pounding, hard to hide when somebody's calling your name. Hard to hide when you are bathed in beautiful light. Hard to be alone when everyone is moving together.

Featuring: Jared Wayne Grady, Josette Newsam, Be Steadwell, Toshi Reagon

Musicians: Fred Cash (bass), Matt Graff (drums), Kim Jordan (keyboards)

The performance was developed in residency and commissioned in part by the Center for the Arts, Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.

Toshi Reagon Sacred Revolution

Saturday, November 19

8pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theater

This evening-length song cycle is curated by Toshi Reagon and features Reagon and multiple artists pulling from the creative and spiritual traditions of their cultures to surface a living pathway forward in these hard and ever-changing times. The work is rooted in Reagon's own understanding that the songs her mother taught her were the ingredients to her own existence, and informed, guided, and prepared her for her living. The vibrations created in the body are the home no one can take you from.

[Literature in Performance]

Hilton Als, My Pinup

Monday, November 7

7pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater

"Als is one of the most consistently unpredictable and surprising essayists out there, an author who confounds our expectations virtually every time he writes: Magnificent." -David L. Ulin, Los Angeles Times

The Pulitzer Prize-winning writer returns to Symphony Space to launch his latest: a brilliant two-part memoir exploring the deep and potent complexities of love and of loss, of Prince and of power, of desire and of race.

[Literature in Performance]

Misty Copeland, The Wind at My Back

Tuesday, November 15

7pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theater

The celebrated ballerina and New York Times bestselling author discusses her latest book, a heartfelt memoir about her friendship with trailblazer Raven Wilkinson. This beautiful and wise intergenerational story tells the story of two unapologetically Black ballerinas, and how they changed each other-and the dance world-forever.

In-person tickets come with a copy of The Wind at My Back.

[Literature in Performance]

Selected Shorts: The Best American Short Stories 2022 with Guest Editor Andrew Sean Greer

Wednesday, November 16

7pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theater

Pulitzer Prize winner and bestselling novelist Andrew Sean Greer (Less) hosts an evening honoring the highly anticipated annual collection that celebrates the best of the form. Greer's literary picks come to life in this special evening pairing together some of the most exciting short stories and actors of today.

[Literature in Performance / Comedy]

Natasha Leggero, The World Deserves My Children

Thursday, November 17

7pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater

Actress and comedian Natasha Leggero (Another Period) joins us for an evening of comedy and conversation in honor of the release of her laugh-out-loud funny collection of insightful and razor-sharp essays on motherhood in our post-apocalyptic world.

In-person tickets come with a copy of The World Deserves My Children

Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar, The World Record Book of Racist Stories

Tuesday, November 22

7pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theater

From her raucous musical numbers to turning upsetting news into laughs as the host of The Amber Ruffin Show or in her Late Night with Seth Meyers segments, Amber Ruffin is no stranger to finding the funny wherever she looks. In celebration of their latest collaboration, Amber and her sister and co-author Lacey Lamar (You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey) launch their new book of hilarious, intergenerational anecdotes full of absurd detail about everyday experiences of racism.

In-person tickets come with a copy of The World Record Book of Racist Stories

[Literature in Performance]

Rob Delaney, A Heart that Works

Wednesday, November 30

7pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theater

Actor, comedian, and writer Rob Delaney comes to Symphony Space with his intimate, unflinching, and fiercely funny memoir on transplanting his family to London while filming the hit series Catastrophe and caring for his son, who had been diagnosed with a brain tumor. In this exquisite exploration, Delaney grapples with the fragile miracle of life, the mysteries of death, and the question of purpose for those left behind. In conversation with Seth Meyers (Late Night with Seth Meyers).

[Comedy]

Uptown Showdown: Dreamers Vs Doers

Tuesday, December 6

7pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater

They say it takes all kinds, but which is superior-the fantastical or the practical? In this debate, purveyors of the impossible square off against the automatons of production.

[Literature in Performance]

Selected Shorts: Grace Paley Centennial Hosted by Lauren Groff

Wednesday, December 7

7pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theater



"A writer like Paley comes along and brightens language up again, takes it aside and gives it a pep talk, sends it back renewed, so it can do its job, which is to wake us up."-George Saunders

In honor of the centennial of renowned writer and activist Grace Paley, Selected Shorts pays tribute to her enduring legacy with an evening of classic tales curated from her Collected Stories, a Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award finalist. Fellow National Book Award finalist and bestselling author Lauren Groff (Matrix) leads a cast of actors and admirers in celebrating Paley's unmatched talent for illuminating the real world through fiction, poetry, and essay.

[Music]

Richard Thompson: All Requests Live!

December 15, 16, and 17

8pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theater

"The finest rock songwriter after Dylan, and the best electric guitarist since Hendrix."-The Los Angeles Times

Named by Rolling Stone as one of the top 20 guitarists of all time, Richard Thompson was co-founder of the ground-breaking Fairport Convention, which virtually invented British folk rock in the 1960s.

In this rare concert experience, it's anyone's guess what Thompson will play. Songs will be picked from selections submitted by the audience, and unknown to all (including Thompson) until the moment they're presented to him onstage. A totally unique show each night.

[Literature in Performance]

Thalia Book Club: George Eliot's Middlemarch Turns 150

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

7pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater

In 1872, George Eliot published the final installment of Middlemarch, and it would come to be considered to be one of the greatest novels in the English language. Authors Elif Batuman, Fiona Davis, Min Jin Lee, and Colm Tóibín come together at the Thalia Book Club for a fascinating conversation on this extraordinary work.

[Music]

Sunny Jain Residency

January 28-February 9, 2023

Sunny Jain, whose music consistently spans cultures and genres, explores the melding of East and West through this illuminating residency.

Sunny Jain's Wild Wild East

Saturday, January 28, 2023

7:30pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater

Bollywood, Spaghetti Westerns, Punjabi folk, jazz, and psychedelic surf guitar meld in this eclectic evening of music that explores the meeting of east and west, Jain's identity as a first-generation South Asian-American, and his own family's immigration story.

Sunny Jain's American Lullabies

Saturday, February 4, 2023

7:30pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater

Sunny Jain explores the music of his American experience, melding the soundtrack of his childhood (Jain Bhajans, devotional songs from the 6,000-year-old Indian religion, Jainism) with progressive rock and jazz.

Sunny Jain's Dholusion

Thursday, February 9, 2023

7:30pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater

Sunny Jain is joined by dancer Yamini Kalluri and Adam O'Farrill on trumpet, blending the Indian classical dance tradition of Kuchipudi with folk percussion and jazz. Based on musical improvisation, this project creates an entirely fresh sound.

[Comedy]

Uptown Showdown: Save Vs Spend

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

7pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater

Can you make it rain if you've never saved for a rainy day? Is it possible to break bread if you have no dough? Two teams of comics ponder economic koans while debating whether it's better to aim for frugal billionaire or a lavish lifestyle. This installment features Robin Gelfenbien (Yum's the Word), Dave Hill (The Dave Hill Goodtime Hour), and more!

[Comedy]

Uptown Showdown: Remote Vs In-person

Tuesday, April 11

7pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater

Now that we've Zoom dated and worked from home is it really worth doing anything in person? Two teams of comics help us decide whether to ever appear in 3D again.

[Comedy]

Uptown Showdown: Introverts Vs Extroverts

Tuesday, June 13

7pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater

​​Maybe you're the one at the party dancing, laughing, and hugging every new person you meet, or perhaps you're the person standing around wondering when it would be socially acceptable to go home. Who's to say which is better? Our two teams of comics will help you decide. Wallflowers and showboaters are all welcome.

About Symphony Space

Symphony Space is a multi-disciplinary performing arts center where bold programming, presented in a uniquely warm and welcoming environment, forges indelible relationships between artists and audiences.

Symphony Space's fundamental mission is to connect art, ideas, and community through their performances and their commitment to literacy and education through the arts. Known for an array of ground-breaking programs, including Selected Shorts, their immersive Wall to Wall concerts, and their innovative Global Arts education initiative, Symphony Space presents a full slate of original, affordable (and free) programming within New York City and in communities throughout the country through tours, public radio broadcasts, podcasts, and virtual events. On their stages and in the classrooms they serve, Symphony Space fosters access to the arts through all the disciplines.

Symphony Space was founded in the belief that the arts bring people together, transcend barriers, and celebrate both our similarities and differences. Through adventurous and impactful performances, commissions, and conversations, Symphony Space continues to invigorate these guiding principles, harnessing the power of the arts to engage, inspire, and build community.

Symphony Space is located at 2537 Broadway at 95th Street.