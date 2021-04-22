Step into the Spotlight at Rider University

At Rider's School of Fine & Performing Arts, creativity thrives. Through programs that embrace entrepreneurship, technology and industry experiences, we nurture and challenge the artist within all of Rider's students and provide them with the necessary training to be successful and adaptive in today's industry.



With a promise that Westminster College of the Arts prepares the artist of the 21st century, our classes are designed to help students be adaptive in any media environment including stage, screen, streaming, TikTok, YouTube, podcasting and more! No matter where the world may lead you, the School of Fine & Performing Arts ensures you are prepared to thrive as an artist.

Explore the arts at Rider:

Learn from the best: At the heart of the School of Fine and Performing Arts is our distinguished faculty who bring their artistry, creativity, experience and specialized knowledge into the classroom to provide an unparalleled learning experience for our students.

Rich opportunities await: Gain invaluable experience through numerous on-campus performing opportunities including our six major annual productions.

An inclusive community: Learn in a supportive, community-focused and non-competitive environment that celebrates, recruits, retains and nurtures diversity and inclusion.

Freedom to collaborate: Perform and participate, collaborate with fellow students, network with arts and music leaders and professionals, and build mentoring relationships with faculty as part of our department's professional student and student-led organizations, including the Broncway and Rider's ArtBeast.

