Stella Adler Arts Justice Division's to Launch City-Wide Outside/In Tour

Outside/In is a transitional company of 100 members who create new, short works inspired by their personal experiences and contemporary social issues.
The Stella Adler Studio of Acting's Arts Justice Division has served nearly 15,000 underserved New Yorkers with free programs since its inception in 2001. One initiative is Outside/In, a free theater program for people who have been justice- involved and people in residential addiction recovery programs. Outside/In will celebrate ten years of service in 2024. From December 16-22, Outside/In will present The Acceptance Project in a city-wide tour.
Outside/In is a transitional company of 100 members who create new, short works inspired by their personal experiences and contemporary social issues. The program allows students to continue the vital work that began inside rehabilitation and to support their transition to daily civilian life. Twice each year the new works written by students are performed for the public. Suzy PetchEam, who leads this program, was once a student and is the first alumnus to join the studio's leadership team.
"Outside/In is a deeply democratic theater project, drawing ensemble members from the studio's Arts Justice programs and volunteers from the conservatory, all with unique life experiences," said Tom Oppenheim, Artistic Director at the Stella Adler Studio. "Theater is a veritable laboratory for multiple perspectives. Program leader Suzy PetchEam unites this wildly diverse group through radical compassion, and creates, through the Acceptance Project, a powerful example of theater's potential to heal a broken world."
"I've seen a lot of pain and loss recently," said Outside/In program director Suzy PetchEam. "Throughout all of it, the only thing I've seen that has resulted in any true comfort is acceptance. In recovery, we call it 'radical acceptance'. When we fight and rage, we create suffering, but when we can have some acceptance in our life, then we can find grace for ourselves and that ultimately leads to some peace. That's how we recover. Welcome to the Acceptance Project."
The Acceptance Project is a one-hour show filled with monologues, scenes, spoken word, movement and music. At the end of the performance, there will be a 20-minute talk back with the cast, which is made up of individuals who have been formerly-incarcerated, are recovering from substance use disorder, veterans, along with Stella Adler Studio alumni and professional actors.
Outside/In is an arts re-entry program that meets every Sunday at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting as part of the Arts Justice Division to train and create original theater together. The members have been working on writing and creating a body of new work that explores the theme of acceptance. The Acceptance Project will premiere at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting and then go on a multi-show, multi-site tour that will serve communities residing in long-term drug and alcohol treatment facilities throughout New York City.
Performance Dates and Ticket Information:
Outside/In presents The Acceptance Project, directed by Suzy PetchEam
Tickets are free.
Reservations are recommended.
Tickets at: https://stellaadler.com/events/list/?tribe_eventcategory%5B0%5D=108
Stella Adler Studio of Acting
65 Broadway, 2nd Floor
New York, NY
This show is sold out!
Stella Adler Studio of Acting
65 Broadway, 2nd Floor
New York, NY
Educational Alliance, - Center for Recovery and Wellness
25-29 Avenue D
New York, NY
Samaritan Village - Ed Thompson Veterans Program
130-15 89th Road
Jamaica, NY
Phoenix House LIC
34-25 Vernon Boulevard
Queens, NY
Samaritan Daytop Village - Richmond Hill
13020 89th Ave
Queens, NY
Samaritan Daytop Village - Van Wyck Residential Treatment Program
88-83 Van Wyck Expressway
Queens, NY
Samaritan Village - 43rd Street Veterans Program
327 W. 43rd Street
New York, NY
Odyssey House - The Manor
219 E. 121st St
New York, NY
Videos