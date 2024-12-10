Stella Adler Arts Justice Division's to Launch City-Wide Outside/In Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Stella Adler Studio of Acting's Arts Justice Division has served nearly 15,000 underserved New Yorkers with free programs since its inception in 2001. One initiative is Outside/In, a free theater program for people who have been justice- involved and people in residential addiction recovery programs. Outside/In will celebrate ten years of service in 2024. From December 16-22, Outside/In will present The Acceptance Project in a city-wide tour.

Outside/In is a transitional company of 100 members who create new, short works inspired by their personal experiences and contemporary social issues. The program allows students to continue the vital work that began inside rehabilitation and to support their transition to daily civilian life. Twice each year the new works written by students are performed for the public. Suzy PetchEam, who leads this program, was once a student and is the first alumnus to join the studio's leadership team.

"Outside/In is a deeply democratic theater project, drawing ensemble members from the studio's Arts Justice programs and volunteers from the conservatory, all with unique life experiences," said Tom Oppenheim, Artistic Director at the Stella Adler Studio. "Theater is a veritable laboratory for multiple perspectives. Program leader Suzy PetchEam unites this wildly diverse group through radical compassion, and creates, through the Acceptance Project, a powerful example of theater's potential to heal a broken world."

"I've seen a lot of pain and loss recently," said Outside/In program director Suzy PetchEam. "Throughout all of it, the only thing I've seen that has resulted in any true comfort is acceptance. In recovery, we call it 'radical acceptance'. When we fight and rage, we create suffering, but when we can have some acceptance in our life, then we can find grace for ourselves and that ultimately leads to some peace. That's how we recover. Welcome to the Acceptance Project."

The Acceptance Project is a one-hour show filled with monologues, scenes, spoken word, movement and music. At the end of the performance, there will be a 20-minute talk back with the cast, which is made up of individuals who have been formerly-incarcerated, are recovering from substance use disorder, veterans, along with Stella Adler Studio alumni and professional actors.

Outside/In is an arts re-entry program that meets every Sunday at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting as part of the Arts Justice Division to train and create original theater together. The members have been working on writing and creating a body of new work that explores the theme of acceptance. The Acceptance Project will premiere at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting and then go on a multi-show, multi-site tour that will serve communities residing in long-term drug and alcohol treatment facilities throughout New York City.

Performance Dates and Ticket Information:

Outside/In presents The Acceptance Project, directed by Suzy PetchEam

Tickets are free.

Reservations are recommended.

Tickets at: https://stellaadler.com/events/list/?tribe_eventcategory%5B0%5D=108

Monday, December 16 at 7pm

Stella Adler Studio of Acting

65 Broadway, 2nd Floor

New York, NY

This show is sold out!

Tuesday, December 17 at 7pm

Stella Adler Studio of Acting

65 Broadway, 2nd Floor

New York, NY

Wednesday, December 18 at 7pm

Educational Alliance, - Center for Recovery and Wellness

25-29 Avenue D

New York, NY

Thursday, December 19 at 7pm

Samaritan Village - Ed Thompson Veterans Program

130-15 89th Road

Jamaica, NY

Friday, December 20 at 7pm

Phoenix House LIC

34-25 Vernon Boulevard

Queens, NY

Saturday, December 21 at 1pm

Samaritan Daytop Village - Richmond Hill

13020 89th Ave

Queens, NY

Saturday, December 21 at 7pm

Samaritan Daytop Village - Van Wyck Residential Treatment Program

88-83 Van Wyck Expressway

Queens, NY

Sunday, December 22 at 2pm

Samaritan Village - 43rd Street Veterans Program

327 W. 43rd Street

New York, NY

Sunday, December 22 at 7pm

Odyssey House - The Manor

219 E. 121st St

New York, NY