Stefanie Powers Rounds Out Cast of LOVE AFFAIR Industry Reading

Legendary theatre, television and film star Stefanie Powers joins previously announced Laura Osnes, Will Swenson, and Bryonha Marie Parham for a developmental reading of LOVE AFFAIR, a new musical with book, music and lyrics by Joseph J. Simeone, based on the 1939 film of the same name.







With a career spanning film, television, and theatre, including the long running television series "Hart to Hart", Stefanie Powers portrays Madeleine in the world's most iconic tale of love at first sight.

French painter Michel Marnet (Swenson) and American singer Terry McKay (Osnes) set out on a voyage across the sea. Although their respective fiancés await their arrival, the two fall madly in love and make plans to meet atop the Empire State Building. LOVE AFFAIR tells the story of the tragic accident that threatens to keep them apart.

"Stefanie plays a crucial role in this iconic story," says Director Jeff Whiting (Bullets Over Broadway). "Her character, Madeleine, recognizes true love between this couple, and even though they have each promised to marry another person, she warns them not to deny themselves love and happiness in a show-stopping number called 'How Long Can You Wait for Love?'"

The original 1939 LOVE AFFAIR film, starring Irene Dunne and Charles Boyer, was re-made into AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER, starring Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr in 1959. The developmental reading of the musical is being produced by Open Jar Productions as part of their New Works Initiative on November 17th for an industry-only presentation at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

The composer, Joseph J. Simeone, has also enjoyed creative success in a variety of outlets, including visual arts. His oil portraits have been shown at the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington D.C, and across the globe, including Art Basel Switzerland, Miami, and The John McEnroe Gallery here in New York. He graduated from The Julliard School, and began composing under the mentorship of orchestrator, William David Brohn (Ragtime, Miss Saigon).

Additional casting includes: Carleigh Bettiol, Amara Brady, Jonathan Brody, Colin Carswell, Kaleigh Cronin, Dan Horn, Matthew Keaton, Eva Liu, Jeremiah Light, Jaden Lux, Charlie Marcus, Robert Montano, Libby C. Nelson, Sydney Rappe, Jackie Sanders, Tim Scott, Alexandria Witzig, and Lara Young. Stage Manager is Jason Brouillard and Music Direction by Andy Collopy. Tara Rubin Casting.

Related Articles