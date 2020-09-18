Staten Island Shakespearean Theatre Embraces Face Masks in THE TWO GENTLEMAN OF VERONA

Theatre Director Frank Williams shared: 'We’re so excited to use our outside show experience to provide the only live theatre show in town right now.'

SILive has reported on the creative way that The Staten Island Shakespearean Theatre has embraced facially coverings in its production of The Two Gentlemen of Verona, utilizing them in their costume design.

"We're so excited to use our outside show experience to provide the only live theatre show in town right now -- maybe even in the whole city,"

To attend the performance, audience members must reserve their tickets ahead of time at SIShakespeare.org and comply with social distancing rules.

The cast includes Jolee Cohen, Jack Dawnson, John DeFlippo, Carrie Ellman-Larson, Charles Murria, Christopher Neske, Ariana Nicoletta, Jasmine Parham, Robert Raffellini, Wade Raley, Eric Rosen, Anadina Saladino, Krystal Sanchez and Hannah Simpson.

