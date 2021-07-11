Staten Island Children's Museum Explores Fluidity This Month

Fluidity is the quality or state of changing easily and smoothly. This July, the Children's Museum is exploring this concept in art and performance. In their Walk in! Workshop, educators will guide visitors in different ways of using flowing watercolor paints to create unique effects. The Workshop sessions are held every half hour. Because space is limited, patrons should pick up timed workshop tickets at the front desk.

The brand-new water table in the Sea of Boats has variety interactive features that show fluidity in different states including movable dams, boat race tracks, a rain cloud fountain, and a vortex. A hot day may be the best time to explore the strength and characteristics of moving water as getting wet is part of the process!

This month brings out the shape-changing, form-making, fluidity of dance in our audience favorite Boogie Woogie Wednesdays which returns with free admission with advance registration from 4pm to 6pm, a story time and craft hosted by Literacy, Inc. and a line-up of cultural dance and music performers from 6pm to 7pm. In July, the performers include Ensemble Barynya, a Russian dance company, Irish Step Dancing with Dawn Daniels, and a Disney Dance Party led by Walter Rutledge. Boogie Woogie Wednesdays are made possible by grants from NRG Energy and the Staten Island Delegation of the New York City Council.

You will also find fluid elasticity and magic in the free outside Weekend Wonders workshop and performance series sponsored by Con Edison, NYC Ferry and Broadway Stages. On Saturday, July 17, The Children's Museum will host a Family Friendly Tik Tok dance tutorial by Kiara Amoi on Saturday, July 17 at 1pm and on Sunday, July 25 at 2pm Becky Frisher will demonstrate how to make edible watercolors out of goods in your pantry.

Staten Island Children's Museum is open Thursday through Saturday for two sessions 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm, Sunday from 2pm to 5pm and Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm. Tickets are available at https://sichildrensmuseum.org/tickets.