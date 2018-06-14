Stars from THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Ashley Park, and More to Appear at BROADWAY BARES: GAME NIGHT

A star-studded lineup of Broadway's best will join in a flirty evening of fun, games and unparalleled striptease at Broadway Bares: Game Night at 9:30 pm and midnight this Sunday, June 17, 2018.

The show's special guests will include Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells, Michael Benjamin Washington and Tuc Watkins from the critically acclaimed revival of The Boys in the Band.

Also among the Broadway favorites scheduled to perform are Tony Award nominee and star of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Ariana DeBose, The Phantom of the Opera's Jay Armstrong Johnson, Escape to Margaritaville's Alison Luff and Rema Webb, recent Kinky Boots star Kirstin Maldonado of the hit a cappella group Pentatonix, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Tony nominee and Mean Girls star Ashley Park, The Lion King's L. Steven Taylor, SpongeBob SquarePants' Wesley Taylor and with a special appearance by two-time Tony winner Judith Light.

They'll join more than 200 other dancers, including cast members from Anastasia, Angels in America, A Bronx Tale The Musical, Escape to Margaritaville, Frozen, Hamilton, Hello, Dolly!, Kinky Boots, The Lion King, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, The Phantom of Opera, Pretty Woman, SpongeBob SquarePants, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Wicked.

The evening is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Tickets for Broadway Bares: Game Night range from $65 to $3,000. VIP tickets include unlimited specialty cocktails and exclusive seating. Only a limited amount of tickets remain. Best availability is for the midnight performance. Ticket details are at broadwaycares.org. For other information and merchandise, visit broadwaybares.com. Performers are subject to change.

Combining the sexy wink of classic burlesque with today's favorite pop music, Broadway Bares: Game Night will put a seductive spin on games you know and love in the highly choreographed, highly produced annual spectacular. From a pulsating poke at pinball to saucy virtual reality video games, don't miss the titillating live show where anything can happen.

Broadway Bares: Game Night is directed by Nick Kenkel, co-choreographer of the just-opened Half Time at Paper Mill Playhouse and director/choreographer of NBC's upcoming The Voice residency in Las Vegas, and Laya Barak, an accomplished dancer and choreographer whose work has appeared in the last four editions of Broadway Bares. Aaron Hamilton serves as associate director.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Tony Award winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares' first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000.

Last year, the event's 27th edition went back to school with unparalleled sexiness at Broadway Bares: Strip U, and raised $1,568,114. The 27 editions of Broadway Bares have raised more than $17.4 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

In addition to presenting sponsor MAC VIVA Glam, Broadway Bares receives generous support from Broadway Cares corporate partner United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

