Star of Stage & Screen Donald Sutherland to Receive Honorary OSCAR

USA Today reports that The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced this morning that actor Donald Sutherland will receive an honorary Oscar, along with cinematographer Owen Roizman and Belgian director Agnes Varda. The honorees will receive Oscar statuettes at the ninth annual Governors Awards ceremony held on November 11.



Announced Academy President John Bailey, "This year's Governors Awards reflect the breadth of international, independent and mainstream filmmaking, and are tributes to four great artists whose work embodies the diversity of our shared humanity."



Sutherland is a two-time Golden Globe winner who began his career starring in "The Dirty Dozen". He went on to star in 140 films, spanning six decades. Among his iconic movies are "M*A*S*H," "Don't Look Now," "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," "The Italian Job," "Pride and Prejudice" and "The Hunger Games" series. He starred on Broadway in 1981's LOLITA.



Roizman earned five Oscar nominations for his work on "The French Connection" (1971), "The Exorcist" (1973), "Network" (1976), "Tootsie" (1982) and "Wyatt Earp" (1994).



Varda wrote and directed her debut feature, "La Pointe Courte" (1956), with no formal training and has had career spanning more than 60 years.



Previous winners of honorary Oscars include Jackie Chan, Lauren Bacall, Francis Ford Coppola, Oprah Winfrey, Angelina Jolie and Spike Lee. The Governors Awards were created as a separate event in 2009 to allow more space for the honorees to accept their statuettes and to declutter the main show's packed schedule.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

