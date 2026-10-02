Stage Mag Spotlight: Capital Stage's ALEX EDELMAN'S JUST FOR US

This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on Capital Stage's production of Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US! Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

Capital Stage's Stage Mag is not just as a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program – with special features to enhance the audience's experience.

Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, website, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program.

Following general information about the production, Capital Stage linked to their Instagram to give audiences easy access to stay updated with future productions and programming after the performance.

Although Just For Us is a solo show, there's no shortage of content in this Stage Mag.

Since Stage Mags are available online before the event, audiences can also read them beforehand to get to know the actors before the show. This also allowed Capital Stage to lay down production and theatre rules, including policies on photographs, video, late seating, cell phones, refreshments, restrooms, and more.

K. Kevyne Baar, PhD also provided extensive background about the play and Edelman's career.

"In the middle of the night, I woke to think that I hope I know how to explain this play to the Capital Stage audience, for Edelman is the man who had this very real experience and because it feels as if he couldn’t help himself."

The Stage Mag also allows the theatre to introduce their company to the audience, including the cast and creative team. As any traditional show program, displaying their headshots and bios. The cast can then share more about themselves with biographies, which allows the performers to share their past experiences.

Since the program is digital, there is no limit to how long the biographies can be. Aside from the cast, members of the creative team and backstage company can also share more about themselves.

As audiences leave the production, they can still access the Stage Mag, which includes a look at their upcoming season and how to get tickets.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for your own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

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