Stage Garden Rumba Brings Live Performances to Community Gardens in South Bronx

Pregones/PRTT, together with We Stay/Nos Quedamos, presents Stage Garden Rumba-the multidisciplinary performance series which brings live performances to green spaces, community gardens, and "Casitas" in the South Bronx. Performances will take place at several in-person locations throughout the South Bronx-featuring the voices of artists, activists and community members highlighting local and international struggles for social justice. The series will run June 19th-July 24th with both in-person performances and original episodic content created for digital consumption. All events start at 3:00 pm, and attendance is FREE. A full schedule of events with location information is available below.

"We're emerging from the pandemic with caution and child-like wonderment," says Pregones/PRTT Associate Artistic Director Jorge B. Merced. "It feels like going back to the horn of plenty! The stewards of our community gardens are ready to show off the new fruits of their green-thumbed labor, to greet visitors of all ages, and to roll out the welcome mat for live theater, music, dance, poetry, and the empowering wisdom of our social leaders."

"The care, generosity, and talent of everyone responsible for Stage Garden Rumba are a constant," says Rosalba RolÃ³n, Pregones/PRTT Artistic Director. "Our general public can continue to count on each program in the series to offer artistry and conscience in equal measure. Our award-winning acting and music ensemble is preparing exclusive previews of scenes from our forthcoming musical production, Torched! - exploding myths about the Bronx fires of the '70s with real stories from the people who lived them."

The return of Stage Garden Rumba to Bronx plazas and community gardens is part of Con Edison's new Arts Al Fresco Series-which provides support to free and safe outdoor arts experiences. Stage Garden Rumba is two-time winner of The Lincoln Center Cultural Innovation Fund. This FREE arts program is made possible, in part, by Con Edison, and by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council. For a full list of our funders, visit www.pregonesprtt.org.

Schedule Of Events

JUNE 19 at Pregones Garden, 575 Walton Avenue

JUNE 21 at Lou Gehrig Plaza, 851 Grand Concourse - Open Culture with 161 Street BID

JUNE 26 at Willis Avenue Garden, 401 E 143 Street

JULY 10 at Sunshine Garden, 1768 Bryant Avenue

JULY 17 at La Finca del Sur, 757 Melrose Avenue

JULY 24 at Brook Park, Brook Avenue and E 141 Street