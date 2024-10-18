St. Petersburg City Theatre Calls For Support After Hurricane Milton Causes Major Damage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



St. Petersburg City Theatre, a long-standing community hub, is requesting assistance from the public after Hurricane Milton caused significant damage to the building. The theatre, located in St. Petersburg, Florida, lost a large portion of its roof during the storm, resulting in water damage to audience seating and debris scattered across the stage.

The theatre’s board president, Stefanie Lehmann, described the incident: “The wind grabbed it and took the whole thing off in one swoop.” The damage leaves the theatre without a performance space for its two upcoming shows, which are vital sources of income for the organization.

“We’ve been here for 100 years, doing things as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible. But this damage, which could total between $400,000 and $500,000, is far beyond what we usually budget for,” Lehmann said.

Despite the setback, St. Petersburg City Theatre is determined to recover. Rehearsals for upcoming productions will be moved to the theatre’s lobby, and a volunteer cleanup effort is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Leaders at the theatre are asking the community to contribute in several ways:

-Immediate cleanup: Volunteers are needed to assist with removing debris and making minor repairs on Saturday, October 19.

-Donations: Financial contributions can be made through the theatre’s website. All donations over $100 will be recognized in upcoming show programs.

-Roofing consultations: The theatre is also seeking referrals for temporary roof tarping and repairs, as well as a roll-off dumpster for debris removal.

In a statement on Facebook, the theatre expressed gratitude for the community’s continued support and vowed to press on. “St. Petersburg City Theatre has long stood as a sanctuary to all members of our community, and we have absolute faith that our incredible volunteers will help us recover and restore the magic of live theater.”

The theatre is also working to ensure its fall youth camp production of Peter Pan Jr. and its December mainstage musical Irving Berlin’s White Christmas can proceed as planned.

For more information on how to help, contact the theatre at Office@SPCityTheatre.org.