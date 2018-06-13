St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Winners Announced!

The Second Annual St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards winners were announced Sunday, June 10 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. The ceremony was hosted by Kendra Kassebaum and directed by Tony Parise. The winners were named in 15 categories including an Outstanding Lead Actress and an Outstanding Lead Actor who will go on to compete in the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards on Monday, June 25 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City, presented by The Broadway League Foundation.

Outstanding Lead Actress:

Maggie Kuntz | Cor Jesu Academy

Outstanding Musical - Level 1 Budget:

St. Dominic High School, Oklahoma!

Outstanding Supporting Actress:

Emma Resek | Chaminade College Prep

Outstanding Musical Direction:

Cor Jesu Academy

Outstanding Ensemble:

Cor Jesu Academy

Outstanding Choreography:

Edwardsville High School

Outstanding Technical Execution:

Cor Jesu Academy

Outstanding Lead Actor:

Liam Dean | Whitfield School

Outstanding Musical - Level 2 Budget:

Cor Jesu Academy, Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Supporting Actor:

Aidan Beasley | Kirkwood High School

Outstanding Direction:

Visitation Academy

Westminster Christian Academy

Outstanding Scenic Design & Execution:

St. Dominic High School

Outstanding Costume Design & Execution:

Westminster Christian Academy

Outstanding Orchestra:

Parkway North High School

The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards are a producing partnership between the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation, The Muny and The Fabulous Fox Theatre. In its second year, the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards had 32 schools register to have their productions adjudicated and had more than 300 high school students performing on the Fox stage at the Awards ceremony.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards impact more than 50,000 students annually who participate in regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by top professional theatres throughout the United States. A Best/Outstanding Actress and Best/Outstanding Actor winner from each of these regional competitions is sent to New York for a week-long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase on Broadway. At that time a panel of judges crowns the nation's top performers. Also known as The Jimmy Awards, named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $1 million in educational scholarships . Presented by The Broadway League Foundation. The Broadway League announced earlier this week that the 10th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony will be streamed Live in its entirety on Facebook. For more information, please visit JimmyAwards.com.

