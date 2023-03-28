Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Spring Family Day Invites Children Ages 3â€“10 to Carnegie Hall for Daylong Musical Extravaganza

This highly interactive, playful day will offer families a multitude of fun activities that celebrate the earth, nature, and all things spring.

Mar. 28, 2023 Â 

On Sunday, April 30 from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute invites children ages 3-10 and their caregivers to the Hall's Resnick Education Wing for a free daylong open house as part of Spring Family Day: Spring Fest. This highly interactive, playful day will offer families a multitude of fun activities that celebrate the earth, nature, and all things spring. Learn about the different sounds inspired by nature, build instruments, play games, dance along to lively performances, and take part in an immersive art installation. Spring Family Day is a fun experience for the whole family, as children can explore their own creativity and learn alongside other children and families.

Admission is granted on a first-come, first-served basis, and families are welcome to drop by for a visit or stay throughout the day for a musical experience of their choice. Other family events at Carnegie Hall this spring include Sound Journeys, a series of concerts that promote wellbeing for kids ages 8-11 and their families introduces fun mindfulness activities (Apr 2., May 3., June 11 in Carnegie Hall's Resnick Education Wing); Musical Explorers Family Concerts, vibrant, highly interactive performances that celebrate music from diverse cultures around the globe (May 13 in Zankel Hall); and the Lullaby Project Celebration Concert, featuring enchanting original lullabies written by families in New York City and around the world (June 3 in Zankel Hall).

Highlights of Spring Family Day:

Mainstage Performances
Groove along to live performances by LADAMA and Natu Camara!

Spring Sing
Sing along to songs about spring, nature, and the beauty of the earth with artists Emily Eagen, Ash Phillips, and Onome Djere.

Musical Sound Garden
Make new music in an exploratory "sound playground" using instruments to reflect the sounds of nature, facilitated by James Shipp and Brian Drye.

Songs for Unusual Creatures
Celebrate some of the most bizarre animals on the planet-and some of the most bizarre musical instruments-with Michael Hearst and his band.

Quiz Tables
Check out digital activities and quizzes on the brand-new Carnegie Hall Kids portal.

Musical Migrations
Participate in an immersive art installation that celebrates where you come from and the music you carry with you, facilitated by artist Yazmany Arboleda.

Instrument Building
Build your own instruments from recycled materials with educational music ensemble Bash the Trash. Then, join in a live performance and play along on your new creations!

Calm Zone
Find a moment of quiet in the Calm Zone, where you can relax with soft lighting, cozy cushions, and musical books.

Sound Journey
Travel on a soothing journey through the sounds of nature in this peaceful, deep-listening experience that features instruments from around the world, led by Michele Schifferle-Marzulli and Eileen Moran.

Photo credit: Chris Lee



