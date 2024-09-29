Spotlight: NYC THEATER SEASON at Juilliard's Lincoln Center campus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's time to register for THEATER THIS SEASON, a new 10-week course held at Juilliard’s Lincoln Center campus Tuesday evenings from October 1 through December 10. Enroll today and join your fellow theatergoers for a survey of the most exciting productions happening in New York City this fall!

THEATER THIS SEASON will explore a varied selection of revivals and premieres, straight plays and musicals, on Broadway and Off-Broadway, including “Our Town,” “The Outsiders,” “Yellow Face,” “Gypsy,” “Reconstructing (Still Working but the Devil Might Be Inside),” “Suffs,” “McNEAL,” “Gatz,” “Our Class,” “Bad Kreyol,” and many more.

Each week, students will analyze a given production’s source texts, enjoy spirited discussions about its history and creators, and explore video and audio footage and guest artist visits that reveal a work’s deeper dimensions. Students will also receive a free ticket to Juilliard’s own sold-out production of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

Juilliard Extension: THEATER THIS SEASON

Tuesdays 6:30–8pm, October 1–December 10

At Juilliard’s Lincoln Center Campus (155 W 65th St)

LEARN MORE AND REGISTER.

Or to register by phone, contact Juilliard Extension at (212) 799-5000, ext. 273, Monday–Friday, 9am-5pm ET.

ABOUT JUILLIARD EXTENSION

Juilliard Extension is Juilliard’s flagship continuing education program, offering a wealth of courses to advance technical and professional skills, earn college credit, or expand an individual’s horizons in the performing arts. No matter a student’s background, age, ability, or location, Juilliard Extension invites everyone to take part in this vibrant community of experts and enthusiasts from all walks of life. More than 800 students enroll each semester in popular classes taught by Juilliard’s distinguished faculty of performers, creators, and scholars. Learn more at https://www.juilliard.edu/stage-beyond/juilliard-extension.