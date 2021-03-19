Spend Your Summer with Atlantic Acting School

Spend your summer gaining a working and rigorous understanding of the Atlantic Technique. Summer alumni include Anna Chlumsky, Rose Byrne & Charmaine Bingwa.

Spring Comprehensive Ages 18+

May 24 - June 25 | 1pm - 5:15pm ET

Remote OR Hybrid! You pick.

Apply by April 15!

This rigorous introductory program challenges students to embody Atlantic's Acting Technique, Practical Aesthetics - as outlined in A Practical Handbook for the Actor.a??a??Students will be instructed in a disciplined approach in these courses: Script Analysis, Moment Lab, Performance Technique and Voice. a??

Summer Intensive

Ages 18+

Jul 6 - Aug 6 | 10am - 6pm ET

Remote OR Hybrid! You pick.

Apply by April 15!

An ambitious five-week course, the Summer Intensive fully immerses students in Atlantic's signature acting technique and collaborative approach to truthful storytelling.a??a??Students work with dramatic texts and are instructed in a disciplined approach to script analysis and working truthfully moment-to-moment. a??

Atlantic Acting School provides students with technical, creative, and personal rigor, and a lifelong community that fuels success beyond our doors. Many Atlantic alumni have gone on to establish robust and prolific careers in theater, TV, and film. #AtlanticActorsWork

You're invited to #TechniqueTuesdays!

Tuesdays | now through April 13 | 5:30-6:30pm ET

Introduced in spring of 2020 to Atlantic Theater Company audiences, our free Technique Tuesday series, now in its third iteration, offers hour-long acting webinars led by our intrepid Atlantic Acting School Faculty.

From learning to work moment-to-moment to implementing our signature acting technique for monologue and on-camera auditions, we've got a session for you, no matter your level of experience! RSVP today for a sample of our training!

Want a quick refresher on the Atlantic Technique? Check out this introductory workshop (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fB1pyJ32dqQ) led by Atlantic Acting School faculty member and alum Sam Gonzalez .

Upcoming in the series:

March 23, 5:30 PM ETa??The Truth of the Moment: Every Moment Matters

Taught by Atlantic Acting School Artistic Director Reggie D. White

March 30, 5:30 PM ETa??Monologues & the Atlantic Technique

Taught by Atlantic Ensemble member & senior Faculty Karen Kohlhaas

April 6, 5:30PM ET

Film/TV & the Atlantic Technique

Taught by actor/director and Atlantic Founding Ensemble member Clark Gregg

April 13, 5:30PM ETa??Wrapping up the Atlantic Technique a??A panel discussion with Clark Gregg, Karen Kohlhaas, Anya Saffir and Reggie D. White

