Special Offer: The Best Halloween Ever Makes Its World Premiere in Orlando
Check Out the Special Offer Below
Experience THE BEST HALLOWEEN EVER, a world premiere adaptation coming to Orlando Family Stage October 10–November 1, 2026. This brand-new stage adaptation of Barbara Robinson's beloved story, developed by playwrights Jahnna Beecham and Skye Hillgartner in collaboration with Concord Theatricals, marks a rare opportunity for audiences to discover a new play at the beginning of its theatrical life.
When Halloween is canceled, everyone knows exactly who to blame—the Herdmans. But in THE BEST HALLOWEEN EVER, the children of Woodrow Wilson Elementary are about to discover that reputations, first impressions, and the truth are not always the same thing. The Herdmans are loud, they break the rules, and they have a way of turning ordinary events completely upside down. As the holiday approaches, the children look beyond assumptions and discover why understanding someone can be more complicated, and more important, than judging them. For young audiences, the story offers plenty to laugh about and plenty to talk about afterward. For the adults beside them, it is a chance to share a story about empathy and seeing people differently.
Orlando Family Stage is located at 1001 E. Princeton St., Orlando, FL 32803. For more information or questions about your visit, call 407.896.7365 or visit OrlandoFamilyStage.com.
Keep the season going. Explore A Charlie Brown Christmas (November 23–December 27, 2026) or Explore Pete the Cat (February 6–28, 2027). Explore the full Season 26/27 and share more stories together.
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