Special Offer: The Best Halloween Ever Makes Its World Premiere in Orlando

Experience THE BEST HALLOWEEN EVER, a world premiere adaptation coming to Orlando Family Stage October 10–November 1, 2026. This brand-new stage adaptation of Barbara Robinson's beloved story, developed by playwrights Jahnna Beecham and Skye Hillgartner in collaboration with Concord Theatricals, marks a rare opportunity for audiences to discover a new play at the beginning of its theatrical life.

When Halloween is canceled, everyone knows exactly who to blame—the Herdmans. But in THE BEST HALLOWEEN EVER, the children of Woodrow Wilson Elementary are about to discover that reputations, first impressions, and the truth are not always the same thing. The Herdmans are loud, they break the rules, and they have a way of turning ordinary events completely upside down. As the holiday approaches, the children look beyond assumptions and discover why understanding someone can be more complicated, and more important, than judging them. For young audiences, the story offers plenty to laugh about and plenty to talk about afterward. For the adults beside them, it is a chance to share a story about empathy and seeing people differently.

Orlando Family Stage is located at 1001 E. Princeton St., Orlando, FL 32803. For more information or questions about your visit, call 407.896.7365 or visit OrlandoFamilyStage.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 09 Hrs 52 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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