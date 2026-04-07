Deals: HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD from £15 & More!

Ready to see your next West End show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting April 7th, 2026.

Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular

‘COME ALIVE!’ features the finest international circus stars (Cirque de Demain Medal Winners, Cirque du Soleil) and musical theatre talent from the West End. At the helm of the production is Drama Desk award-winning Creative Director Simon Hammerstein. As co-founder of The Box and the mastermind behind Usher’s sold-out ‘My Way’ Las Vegas Residency and producer of Queen of the Night, Hammerstein brings his unique flair and live experience expertise to ‘COME ALIVE!’.

Read More: COME ALIVE! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular New Trailer

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Both Parts

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

This one-of-a-kind theatrical experience is packed with "thrilling theatricality and pulse-pounding storytelling" (The Hollywood Reporter). It will leave you “audibly wowed, cheering and gasping” (The Telegraph), as “visions of pure enchantment send shivers down your spine” (Rolling Stone). “It is out of this world, it’s magic, it’s a hit” (The Times).

The Hunger Games: On Stage

Based on the original Hunger Games story, this gripping tale of courage, defiance and unbreakable human spirit, follows the fearless heroine Katniss Everdeen on her journey of self-discovery, as she emerges as a beacon of rebellion and hope. Multi award-winning playwright Conor McPherson (Girl from the North Country, The Weir) and Director Matthew Dunster (2:22 – A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman), will bring this powerful story to life on stage, using extraordinary stunts and illusions in an epic, unforgettable, theatrical experience.

Read More: THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE Releases New Trailer For London Production

Trainspotting The Musical

Set against a dynamic soundscape of 80's dance music, Trainspotting Live takes an insightful and brutally honest look at friends, Mark Renton, Tommy, Sick Boy, Begbie and Allison as they live and struggle through the Edinburgh heroin epidemic. This raw and gritty 75-minute stage experience, offers a real-life look at the effects of addiction, and all its highs and lows, while bringing to life the classic novel and globally successful film with humor, poetry, and provocatively graphic staging.



Drawing strong parallels to the opioid crisis ravaging small towns and cities across America, Welsh's enduring story and characters exposes the heart of the issue and demonstrates the nondiscriminatory nature of the disease. A beautifully disgusting production that holds nothing back, Trainspotting Live is a must see for avid fans of the film and, for Trainspotting virgins, it provides a powerfully entertaining experience you won't soon forget!



The cast of Trainspotting Live includes Tariq Malik as "Sick Boy," Andrew Barrett as "Renton," Tom Chandler as "Begbie," Lauren Downie as "June," Greg Esplin as "Tommy," Pia Hagen as "Allison" and Oliver Sublet as "Mother Superior."