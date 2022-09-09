Special Offer: Join STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL in the Upside Down

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana: 1983… when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures.

Sep. 09, 2022  

STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series - and all its campy 1980s glory playing at Playhouse 46 in NYC beginning September 12. Click Here For Tickets.

Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana: 1983... when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, singing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

This hilarious show features book, music and lyrics by JONATHAN HOGUE.

Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's

308 W 46th St

New York, NY 10036

For more information visit: https://www.strangersingsthemusical.com/

 

 


