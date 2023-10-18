Special Exhibit SIX: THE ROYAL GALLERY to Open at The Museum of Broadway

The Museum of Broadway will present its newest special exhibit celebrating Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s Tony Award®-winning global smash hit Broadway musical, Six. The exhibit, Six: THE ROYAL GALLERY created exclusively for the Museum of Broadway, invites fans to experience five hundred years of history overthrone through Six’s boldly revisionist narrative while enjoying Tony Award®-winning costumes and set installations, fan art, listening stations (the only cast recording ever made on a Broadway opening night), and one-of-a-kind photo ops, including the chance to sit on the Six throne (the only place you can sit in the Six Royal throne and take a selfie.) It’s a unique opportunity to be immersed in the art and fun of Six!



“We are thrilled to celebrate the global sensation of Six at The Museum of Broadway,” said Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti, Co-Founders, The Museum of Broadway. “We are losing-our-heads excited to showcase this history-making show and bring its unapologetic celebration of female empowerment to life through this exhibit.”



The exhibit opening on November 6 is a part of the Sixth of the Month Series of special events, in-theatre activations and exclusive content curated for Six’s audience members and fans. Future events will be announced on the Six Broadway social channels and the Queendom email list. Follow @SIXBroadway or sign up at SIXONBROADWAY.com/signup.





The Six: THE ROYAL GALLERY exhibit will open to the public on November 6th, 2023. Entrance to the special exhibit is included in any ticket purchased to the Museum of Broadway.



The Museum of Broadway, which opened to the public in November 2022, is located in the heart of Times Square at 145 West 45th Street and is the first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artistry of Broadway musicals, plays, and the people who make them.

As part of this one-of-a-kind immersive and interactive theatrical experience, guests travel through a visual history of Broadway in a series of exhibits that showcase – and show off – dazzling costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, videos, and more. Along the way, guests learn more about the pivotal shows that transformed the landscape of Broadway and the moments that pushed creative boundaries, challenged social norms, and paved the way for those who would follow. Overall, the museum highlights more than 500 individual productions from the 1700s-present across three floors of exhibits. Included throughout the timeline are artifacts, props and rare costumes from numerous Broadway productions, including The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Rent, The Ziegfeld Follies, Cabaret, Hamilton, and more.

The museum also celebrates the behind-the-scenes of this dazzling American art form with “The Making of a Broadway Show” exhibit, designed by David Rockwell and presented by Broadway.com, which honors the community of brilliantly talented professionals – both onstage and off – who bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night.

The Six special exhibit comes on the heels of ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO the Musical which opened in June and extended its run through October 2023 due to popular demand.

Tickets for The Museum of Broadway can be purchased at themuseumofbroadway.com/tickets.

Timed tickets start at $34, and a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Student and senior rates are available, as well as special $25 timed tickets on the first Tuesday of every month. Special private event pricing is available upon request. Group tickets are now on sale through June 2024 via groups@museumofbroadway.com.

For more information on The Museum of Broadway please visit: themuseumofbroadway.com and follow @museumofbroadway on all social channels.

About The Museum of Broadway

The team of expert curators for The Museum of Broadway includes Ben West (Timeline Walls Curator), Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Map Room Curator), John Kenrick (Game Changer Curator), Matthew Schneider (Text Consultant, Game Changer History), Michael McDonald and Lisa Zinni (Costume & Props Curators), Faye Armon-Troncoso (Set Decorator & Props Supervisor, Making of a Broadway Show).

The Museum of Broadway is founded in collaboration with Playbill, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Billy Rose Theatre Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, The Al Hirschfeld Foundation, Goodspeed Musicals, Creative Goods, and Concord Theatricals.

The Museum of Broadway is produced by Julie Boardman, Diane Nicoletti, Kumiko Yoshii, Naoya Kinoshita, Hunter Arnold & Jason Squatriglia, Wendy Federman, Merrie L. Davis, Jamie deRoy, Dori Berinstein, Henry Tisch, Richard D. Batchelder, Jr., Kate Cannova, Sharon Carr/Patricia Klausner/Bard Theatrical, Nolan Doran, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Morwin Schmookler, Catherine Adler, Elizabeth Armstrong, Mary Avella, Brad Blume, Blumenthal Performing Arts, Stephen Byrd, Pamela Cooper, Cue to Cue Productions, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Natasha Davison, Karen Elizaga, Lorre Erlick, Fakston Productions, Franklin Theatrical Group, John Gore Organization, Lesley Stewart Grilley, Haffner-Wright Theatricals, Kim & Alan Hartman, Alia Jones-Harvey, Fern Kershon, Willette Klausner, Riki Kane Larimer, Margo Lion Trust, Elliott & Cathy Masie, Robin Gorman Newman, Amy Schrader, Alan Seales, Iris Smith, Concord Theatricals, Van Horn Group and The Shubert Organization, The Nederlander Organization, and Jujamcyn Theaters. Elie Landau serves as the Museum’s general manager.



ABOUT Six





From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

The Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over Sixty-SIX million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

