Spark Movement Collective To Present THE ROAD In April

With over ten years of creating accessible dance experiences under their belt, dance company Spark Movement Collective is bringing Cleo Wade's What the Road Said to life with The Road, an original dance performance for children of all ages.

In this interactive reimagining of Wade's incredible book, narrated in English and American Sign Language, Spark follows one child as they work through life's challenging questions and moments. The Road builds on the success of Spark Movement Collective's previous shows for all ages, including Alice in Wonderland and The Velveteen Rabbit, and features original choreography by Artistic Director Michelle Thompson Ulerich. The audience will have a chance to interact with the performers and share what they think it means to be brave while helping to create movements for the characters at the end of the story. The Road helps us all see how we can walk our own paths and bring those around us together with love, peace, and patience.

The Road will be performed at the Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Actors Fund Arts Center, premiering on Saturday, April 9 at 2:00pm and 4:00pm. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $10 at sparkmovementcollective.org. Remaining tickets, if any, will be available the day of each performance, 30 minutes prior to showtime.