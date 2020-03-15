Spain Goes on Lockdown to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus
According to Gizmodo, Spain has following Italy in issuing a national lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The country declared a state of emergency and and became the second European country to take such measures.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the lockdown, stating that people will only be allowed to leave their homes for necessities, including "to buy food and medicine, to go to work if they cannot work remotely, to visit healthcare centers, to help the elderly and others in need; to go to financial institutions, or due to unforeseen, extreme circumstances."
People who leave their homes are ordered to do so alone. Only people who require assistance are allowed to have someone accompany them. Those who leave their homes must have one meter of distance between themselves and other people.
Spain also closed all bars, restaurants and shops that sell anything other than food and select items, such as medical products, hygiene products and technological equipment.
The lockdown is expected to last for 15 days, but may be extended.
Read more on Gizmodo.
