South Street Seaport Museum to Present 'Wild Life: An Explorer's Guide To The World's Living Wonders'

The event will take place on September 19.

By: Sep. 13, 2024
South Street Seaport Museum to Present 'Wild Life: An Explorer's Guide To The World's Living Wonders' Image
Join the Seaport Museum and Atlas Obscura for a presentation and panel discussion in celebration of the release of their newest book Wild Life: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Living Wonders, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 5pm, aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree at Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets).

Tickets are $25. seaportmuseum.org/wild-life-book-launch

Discover the hidden wonders of the natural world as authors Cara Giaimo and Joshua Foer take us on a journey through the most extraordinary stories you've never heard of the world's living wonders. From the bizarre to the beautiful, Wild Life: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Living Wonders is a celebration of the curious and the quirky in the natural world.

Wavertree will provide a unique and immersive backdrop for an evening of discovery and wonder. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to explore this historic vessel, which is the last remaining iron-hulled three-masted full-rigged cargo ship in the world!

Advanced registration is encouraged through the Atlas Obscura website for this event but walkups will be accommodated as possible. Your ticket includes a reception from 5-6pm, the presentation and discussion that begins at 6pm, and access to a book signing that will follow.





