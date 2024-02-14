South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free Women's History Month Workshop

Join the Seaport Museum this March to celebrate Women's History Month! Most Saturdays and Sundays, from February 24 - March 31, the Seaport Museum is offering a free family activity with Pay What You Wish General Admission to honor the lives and work of historic women. Stop by anytime from 11am-4:30pm to participate in this timely and enjoyable experience.

The Seaport Museum is celebrating with visitors of all ages by sharing the her-story of notable women from around the South Street Seaport Historic District and inviting you to create your own movable craft inspired by these women. Learn about the lives of several women and then bring them to life by coloring and assembling your own paper doll.

A few of the women featured in this activity are Emily Roebling, who assumed chief engineering duties for the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge; Kate Walker, the devoted keeper of Robbins Reef Lighthouse for over 30 years; Maritcha Rémond Lyons, an educator and civil rights activist who testified for her right to education and became the first Black student to graduate from Providence High School, and more!

This activity will be offered:

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Saturday, March 9, 2024

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024

General Admission

General Admission tickets are Pay What You Wish during all regular open hours, Saturday and Sunday, 11am-5pm. You are invited to decide what valuation is right for you-take advantage of free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or name your price of anything in between. Your General Admission tickets include access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, three exhibitions on view in the introduction galleries at 12 Fulton Street, family activities, and guided tours of the 1908 lightship Ambrose. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission