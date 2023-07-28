South Street Seaport Museum to Present COENTIES SLIP: CHANGING AMERICAN ART

Author Prudence Peiffer will join in conversation with moderator Ada Calhoun to capture this defining moment in American art.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend
Review Roundup: THE COTTAGE Opens On Broadway With An All-Star Cast! Photo 4 Review Roundup: THE COTTAGE Opens On Broadway With An All-Star Cast!

South Street Seaport Museum to Present COENTIES SLIP: CHANGING AMERICAN ART

South Street Seaport Museum will present Coenties Slip: Changing American Art on August 2, 2023 at 6pm. In mid-20th century New York, on a landfilled street of lower Manhattan-named after 17th century Dutch settlers-a group of artists changed American art forever. In this compelling book talk celebrating the release of The Slip: The New York City Street That Changed American Art Forever, author Prudence Peiffer will join in conversation with moderator Ada Calhoun to capture this defining moment in American art and the profound role that place plays in creativity. seaportmuseum.org/the-slip

Together we will delve into the pivotal role that Coenties Slip played in shaping the artistic journeys of renowned American artists that changed the landscape of Modern Art. The slip is where Ellsworth Kelly (1923-2015) honed his unique style through hard-edge abstractions and delicate line drawings; where Robert Indiana (1928-2018) developed sculptures from scavenged materials and paintings about the literary and maritime history of the neighborhood; where James Rosenquist (1933-2017) examined the role of advertising and consumer culture in art and society; where painter Jack Youngerman (1926-2020) and actress Delphine Seyrig (1932-1990) forged their own artistic visions; and where Agnes Martin (1912-2004) and Lenore Tawney (1907-2007) made singular impressions on the art world with abstract paintings and fiber arts respectively.

Registration is encouraged for this free event but walk ups will be accommodated as possible. A Q&A, book signing, and free toast with wine or sparkling water will follow the presentation.

Books will be available for purchase at the event aboard Wavertree with help from our neighbors at McNally Jackson Seaport. mcnallyjackson.com

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org




RELATED STORIES

1
Pasek & Paul Wrote an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Musical Number Photo
Pasek & Paul Wrote an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Musical Number

After Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman had previously confirmed their involvement in the season, Hulu has confirmed to BroadwayWorld that Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are also two of the lyricists who contributed to the series' musical numbers. Find out more about Only Murders in the Buildings upcoming Broadway musical-themed season!

2
Jamie Lee Curtis & Tiffany Haddish Want to Do THE ODD COUPLE Photo
Jamie Lee Curtis & Tiffany Haddish Want to Do THE ODD COUPLE

Hollywood stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Tiffany Haddish reveal their ambitions to star in a new version of Neil Simon's 'The Odd Couple' on Broadway. Find out why they are excited about this project and their plans to entertain theatergoers.

3
LENNY Playwright and Screenwriter Julian Barry Dies at 92 Photo
LENNY Playwright and Screenwriter Julian Barry Dies at 92

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright, screenwriter, and stage performer Julian Barry has died at age 92. Barry is best known for writing the Oscar-nominated script for the 1974 film 'Lenny' about comedian Lenny Bruce, adapted from his Broadway play of the same name.

4
Sierra Boggess Will Lead New Cast Recording of OKLAHOMA! Photo
Sierra Boggess Will Lead New Cast Recording of OKLAHOMA!

An all new cast recording of Oklahoma!, featuring the musical's complete original score, will be released this September.

More Hot Stories For You

Willemijn Verkaik Will Star as Elsa in FROZEN in GermanyWillemijn Verkaik Will Star as Elsa in FROZEN in Germany
Wake Up With BWW 7/28: Patrick Page and Sarah Paulson on Stage, Plus MATILDA International Tour, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/28: Patrick Page and Sarah Paulson on Stage, Plus MATILDA International Tour, and More!
Emmy Awards Telecast Moved From September Date Due To Ongoing StrikesEmmy Awards Telecast Moved From September Date Due To Ongoing Strikes
Photos: See Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski in Audible's CENTER OF THE YOUNIVERSEPhotos: See Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski in Audible's CENTER OF THE YOUNIVERSE

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY Video
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
FUNNY GIRL

Recommended For You