South Street Seaport Museum to Present COENTIES SLIP: CHANGING AMERICAN ART

South Street Seaport Museum will present Coenties Slip: Changing American Art on August 2, 2023 at 6pm. In mid-20th century New York, on a landfilled street of lower Manhattan-named after 17th century Dutch settlers-a group of artists changed American art forever. In this compelling book talk celebrating the release of The Slip: The New York City Street That Changed American Art Forever, author Prudence Peiffer will join in conversation with moderator Ada Calhoun to capture this defining moment in American art and the profound role that place plays in creativity. seaportmuseum.org/the-slip

Together we will delve into the pivotal role that Coenties Slip played in shaping the artistic journeys of renowned American artists that changed the landscape of Modern Art. The slip is where Ellsworth Kelly (1923-2015) honed his unique style through hard-edge abstractions and delicate line drawings; where Robert Indiana (1928-2018) developed sculptures from scavenged materials and paintings about the literary and maritime history of the neighborhood; where James Rosenquist (1933-2017) examined the role of advertising and consumer culture in art and society; where painter Jack Youngerman (1926-2020) and actress Delphine Seyrig (1932-1990) forged their own artistic visions; and where Agnes Martin (1912-2004) and Lenore Tawney (1907-2007) made singular impressions on the art world with abstract paintings and fiber arts respectively.

Registration is encouraged for this free event but walk ups will be accommodated as possible. A Q&A, book signing, and free toast with wine or sparkling water will follow the presentation.

Books will be available for purchase at the event aboard Wavertree with help from our neighbors at McNally Jackson Seaport. mcnallyjackson.com

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org