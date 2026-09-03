South Street Seaport Museum to Host THE OCEAN AWAKENS Climate Week Conference

South Street Seaport Museum will host Climate Week Kickoff: The Ocean Awakens Conference, set for September 21, 2026 from 2PM through 8PM.

The annual climate event, Climate Week NYC, returns with over 1,000 events, activations, campaigns, and engagement opportunities across New York City aimed to advocate for ongoing climate change awareness and solutions. Climate Week NYC is organized by the Climate Group in conjunction with the United Nations and the City of New York.﻿

Join the Seaport Museum and Plastic Odyssey aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree for The Ocean Awakens, a one-of-a-kind conference bringing together leaders from the corporate, startup, and nonprofit sectors for an afternoon dedicated to the ocean. This half-day program features lively panel discussions, short screenings, and a networking reception-all open to the public.

This year's program will explore plastics and their cascading impacts on health, biodiversity, and climate; marine restoration and protection; the new wave of maritime technology; policy and advocacy; extreme field action; and art, media, and storytelling.

The full schedule flows from corporate engagement and innovation to the tangible impact of restoration and research, and closes with storytelling to mobilize audiences. Topics will include sustainable supply chains, plastic circularity, regenerative practices, and the role of culture in driving climate action. By creating a single, high-visibility hub during Climate Week NYC, the event aims to amplify ocean solutions, spark collaboration, and inspire concrete commitments.

More About Plastic Odyssey

Plastic Odyssey is a collective of actors committed to reducing plastic pollution in the Ocean. Companies, associations, researchers, schools... All share the same desire: to act to reduce plastic pollution on the planet, taking into account the central factor of any transition: humans. plasticodyssey.org/en/

About the 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

Wavertree was built at Southampton, England, in 1885 and, after a 24-year sailing career and circumnavigating the globe at least three times, is now the last remaining iron-hulled three-masted full-rigged cargo ship. Today, Wavertree is visited by guests of all ages from around the globe and serves as the centerpiece of the 'Street of Ships' at the Seaport Museum. She was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 13, 1978 and symbolizes the profound influence of sailing ships, their intrepid sailors, and the bustling waterfront in shaping New York City into a modern metropolis. As a historic vessel with a fascinating past, Wavertree embodies the rich maritime heritage that played a pivotal role in transforming South Street into the vibrant heart of 'Where New York Begins.' seaportmuseum.org/about-wavertree

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