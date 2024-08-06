﻿South Street Seaport Museum to Hold Family Activity Weekends For August 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Weekends bring fun activities for the whole family to the South Street Seaport Museum. Hands-on activities and engagement stations for visitors of all ages provide creative opportunities that illuminate history and life at sea while enhancing your visit to the Museum's galleries, the tall ship Wavertree, and the lightship Ambrose.

No additional registration needed, these activities are free with your General Admission tickets. Engagement stations may be located indoors in the Seaport Museum galleries at 12 Fulton Street, or on the tall ship Wavertree at Pier 16. Museum staff will point you in the direction of the weekend's activity when you check in. seaportmuseum.org/family-activity-weekends

August 2024: Sailors' Olympics Aboard Wavertree

Families and guests of all ages can celebrate the 2024 Summer Olympics all month long at the Seaport Museum! Each weekend, come aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and learn maritime skills that sailors have honed throughout history and continue to develop today in their time at sea and at port. Then, put your newfound skills to the test in fun-filled challenges on the main deck of this historic ship. You can even make it a friendly competition among your group.

Activities include: learning how to coil a line, just as sailors do to keep the deck safe and ropes tangle-free; following 3D models to master tying a common knot used by sailors when they need a strong, secure loop that is easy to untie; and lassoing a bitt, a crucial skill sailors use to secure a ship to the dock in port.

Join us for a month of maritime fun and Olympic spirit! This family activity is free with Pay What You Wish General Admission and will be offered from August 3 to September 1. No additional registration required. Stop by anytime from 11am-4:30pm to participate in this enjoyable experience.

Extend Your Visit

To extend your visit and see more that the Museum has to offer, ask Museum staff about our Pay What You Wish General Admission tickets when you check in. General Admission includes access to three gallery exhibitions at 12 Fulton Street as well as a walk through Wavertree at whatever price is right for you--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose are available separately at no additional cost.

Tickets to sail New York Harbor on the 1885 schooner Pioneer and 1930 tugboat W.O. Decker are available separately and range from $15-$70. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission