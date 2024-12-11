South Street Seaport Museum Unveils January Family Activity Weekends

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Street Seaport Museum has revealed January Family Activity Weekends on Saturdays and Sundays from January 4 through January 26, 2025, from 11am to 4:30pm. These activities are free with your Pay What You Wish General Admission tickets, no additional registration needed.

January 2025: Signal Flag Swags

Each weekend throughout the month of January, come let your creativity fly at the Seaport Museum by making your own signal flag swags.

For centuries, flags were the only form of communication between ships at sea, and between ships and the shore. In the 19th century, signaling with special flags developed into a system capable of passing several types of information and relatively elaborate messages. This even became a successful form of communication between crews who didn't share a common language. Learn more about how sailors communicate using these vibrant flags that feature different patterns, shapes, and colors, while making your own banner that spells out whatever message you like. There will also be opportunities to use your new-found skill by decoding others' signal flag messages.

About Family Activity Weekends

Weekends bring fun activities for the whole family to the South Street Seaport Museum. Timely hands-on activities and engagement stations for visitors of all ages provide creative opportunities that illuminate history and life at sea while enhancing your visit to the Seaport Museum's galleries, the tall ship Wavertree, and the lightship Ambrose. Activities and their locations change each month to highlight various aspects of maritime history, New York City's beginnings as a port city, or the Museum's collections and offerings. seaportmuseum.org/family-activity-weekends