South Street Seaport Museum To Host June Book Club Event: The Engineer's Wife: A Novel Of The Brooklyn Bridge By Tracey Enerson Wood

South Street Seaport Museum announces that the June selection of the Seaport Museum Book Club is The Engineer's Wife: A Novel of the Brooklyn Bridge by Tracey Enerson Wood.

This maritime-themed book club is presented in partnership with McNally Jackson Books Seaport. Literary selections will be announced at least one month in advance, and both Seaport Museum staff and special guests will stir up lively discussions, informed by a shared love of literature, culture, and history.

The June session of the Seaport Museum Book Club will feature a conversation on The Engineer's Wife: A Novel of the Brooklyn Bridge by Tracey Enerson Wood on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 6:30pm, at McNally Jackson Books Seaport--at 4 Fulton Street, just a few doors down from the Museum. For more information and to register for this free, all-ages event, visit seaportmuseum.org/bookclub.

This month, we will read about how Emily Roebling contributed to the rise of a monument for all time--the Brooklyn Bridge. Join the Seaport Museum to discover the fascinating woman who helped design and construct the Brooklyn Bridge but, until recently, had been lost in its shadow. Together, we will explore how Emily overcomes stern resistance and overwhelming obstacles to assume her husband's role as Chief Engineer of the bridge. At this session of the Book Club, we will discuss Emily's contributions to the Brooklyn Bridge as well as how her personal life was affected by the project.

The Engineer's Wife is available for purchase at most bookstores. Register for the June meeting of the Seaport Museum Book Club today to receive a 10% off discount code for online orders of the book at McNally Jackson Books.

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins."