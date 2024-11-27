South Street Seaport Museum Reveals Holiday Tree Lighting Activities

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum will present Holiday Tree Lighting Activities on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 from 3-8pm. Each year, the Seaport hosts its annual neighborhood tree lighting event--a magical evening filled with community spirit, music, and cheer. The Seaport Museum will be joining in the festivities, with holiday-themed activities, inspired by the Seaport's history.

Starting at 3pm, you can pursue the pop-up holiday market presented by MAUM Store on Pier 16, where you can shop festive finds. Stop by the Museum's booth in the market to participate in a free family activity where you can go-fish for Winter-inspired paper illustrations of fish from New York Harbor that share fun, historical facts about the Fulton Fish Market. This activity, inspired by ice fishing, is ideal for kids ages 2-10.

As the sun sets, the holiday lights adorning the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and 1908 lightship Ambrose will cast a magical glow on all the vessels and add to the seasonal spirit at the Pier. From 6pm to 7pm, enjoy lively performances and surprise appearances as the evening builds to the tree lighting countdown, illuminating Seaport Square for the holiday season.

About MAUM Store

This Experiential, multi-label concept specializes in curating hyper-local, handmade, and heritage Asian brands. Often featuring an eclectic mix of both emerging and established labels that are difficult to find elsewhere leading to a unique experience of discovery and connection for consumers. maum.store

About the 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

Wavertree was built at Southampton, England, in 1885 and, after a 24-year sailing career and circumnavigating the globe at least three times, is now the last remaining iron-hulled three-masted full-rigged cargo ship. Today, Wavertree serves as the iconic centerpiece of the bustling waterfront that shaped New York City into a modern metropolis. seaportmuseum.org/about-waveretree

About the 1908 Lightship Ambrose

Lightship LV-87, commonly known as Ambrose, was built in 1907 as a floating lighthouse to guide ships safely from the Atlantic Ocean into the broad mouth of Lower New York Bay between Coney Island, New York, and Sandy Hook, New Jersey-an area filled with sand bars and shoals perilous to approaching vessels. southstreetseaportmuseum.org/about-ambrose.