South Street Seaport Museum Announces QUEER HISTORY: 1990S AND NEW YORK WATERFRONT 

South Street Seaport Museum will host a moderated discussion with the Knickerbocker Sailing Association (KSA), New York City's only LGBTQ+ sailing club, aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree on Thursday, July 25, 2022 at 6pm at Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets).

Join Braden Toan, Brian McGovern, and James Weichert, who are all past and present Commodores of the KSA, for a conversation exploring the events and cultural landscape of the 1990s and how they influenced the formation and evolution of KSA and fueled the continuing fight for equality for all. Travel back in time to the not-so-distant past in order to better understand how far we have come and how much work is yet to be done. For more information and to register for this free event, visit seaportmuseum.org/1990s-queer-waterfront. Complimentary wine and seltzer will be served. Please note that guests must walk up a few stairs along an angled gangway to board Wavertree.

Self-guided tours aboard the permanently moored tall ship Wavertree are available Wednesday-Sunday, 11am to 5pm, and include access to the main deck and quarter deck. Learn how people worked and lived aboard a 19th century cargo sailing vessel, from the captain to the ship's officers, cooks, and crew. Then visit the cargo hold and stand atop the viewing platform where you can take in the massive main cargo area. For more information, visit seaportmuseum.org/wavertree. About the Knickerbocker Sailing Association: KSA was founded in 1994, at a major intersection on the road to equality and the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans. Currently in its 28 year, KSA consists of over 150 members, including crew, captains of sailboats and powerboats, all lovers of the outdoors and the water.