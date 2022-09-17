South Street Seaport Museum Announces Climate Week NYC Events

South Street Seaport Museum will celebrate Climate Week NYC with events beginning September 17. Part of the biggest climate event on earth, these events align with the week's focus on how to drive climate action, fast. For more information and to register for these free events, visit seaportmuseum.org.

Paper Making Workshop

September 17, 2022 at 12pm-2pm | 211 Water Street, NYC

Kick off Climate Week NYC 2022 by making paper with the staff at Bowne & Co., Stationers outdoors on the cobblestones. Led by Rob Wilson, Art Director and Operations Manager, this free, family-friendly workshop will teach you how to create sustainable materials for your own future art project. Using scraps from Bowne & Co., we will recycle offcuts into new fully formed sheets of paper. Most papers are infinitely recyclable. This process uses a lot of household tools, and it is an activity you can use at home to reduce your own paper waste. No registration needed. Stop in and spend the afternoon learning with us.

Climate Art and Climate Science with Waterfront Alliance

September 21, 2022 at 5pm | Pier 16

South Street Seaport Museum welcomes back Waterfront Alliance, and the artists who previously participated in Art at the BlueLine in July 2022, for a panel conversation aboard tall ship Wavertree exploring the intersection between climate art and climate science. Among the topics we will explore are: How does art help translate scientific information to the general public and spur action? How can artists collaborate with scientists to support each other's work? What areas of current research would be fruitful for creative exploration? Artists Matthew López-Jensen, Mary Mattingly, Edrex Fontanilla, and Sarah Nelson Wright will be joined by science educator Kendra Krueger, and the panel will be moderated by Waterfront Alliance's CEO, Cortney Koenig Worrall. This event is free, and advanced registration is required.

Visits Aboard Danish Training Ship Danmark

September 23 - 24, 2022 | Pier 17, North Side

The South Street Seaport Museum is pleased to host the 1933 Danish training ship Danmark when she arrives in New York. Docked at Pier 17 from September 16 through 25, Danmark will be open to the public, with limited capacity, on Friday, September 23, 7-9:30pm and on Saturday, September 24, 1-3:30pm. Tour the historic, steel-hulled, three-masted full-rigged vessel used to train young people for careers at sea. Learn more about the relationship between the US and Denmark, and the Danes' strong bond with the sea. The ship's visit to the South Street Seaport Historic District, as part of Denmark's celebration of the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week 2022, aims to inspire dialogue around innovative and sustainable climate solutions.

Schooner Apollonia

September 24, 2022 at 10:30am | Pier 16

Schooner Apollonia is the Hudson Valley's carbon-neutral merchant vessel that utilizes wind power to transport her cargo sustainably. It is a part of a growing sail freight movement committed to the environmentally-conscious transportation of goods. Order a monthly Boat Box subscription for sustainable sail freight delivery of goods sourced from local shipping partners, from maple syrup to hot sauce to soap, and pick it up on Pier 16. Stop by to learn about how the Apollonia and the goods that it transports fit into the history of the Seaport. No registration needed.

Giving Shape to Your Voice

September 24, 2022 at 12pm-2pm | 211 Water Street, NYC

Close out Climate Week NYC 2022 with the South Street Seaport Museum by giving shape to your voice through print outdoors on the cobblestones in front of 211 Water Street on Saturday, September 24. Share the ways you have personally chosen to combat climate change by making a poster celebrating your climate-friendly decisions, no matter how big or how small! Bowne & Co. printers will use antique 19th and 20th century equipment from the Seaport Museum's working printing collection to create contemporary ephemera with climate change awareness messages. Prompts will be provided for visitors to add their own ideas on how to combat climate change. Participants will be invited to take their work home as a free memento of their visit, or to leave their work at Bowne & Co. to be hung in the storefront windows as a visible call to action for climate change awareness to the Seaport community. No registration needed. Stop in and spend the afternoon creating with us.

About Climate Week NYC

Climate Week NYC 2022, marks its fourteenth year as the biggest global climate event of its kind. Bringing together the most influential leaders in climate action from business, government, and the climate community, in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly and the City of New York. Climate Week NYC creates an ambitious platform for our mission to drive climate action. Fast.

As the organizers of Climate Week NYC, Climate Group hosts a main program of in-person events in New York which include the Climate Week NYC Opening Ceremony and The Hub Live. In addition to this we bring together over 500 events spread across ten themes, in New York and around the world, as part of the wider Climate Week NYC official events program.

Climate Week NYC September 19 - 25, is all about Getting It Done. Through celebrating climate action, challenging ourselves to do more, and exploring ways to increase ambition, Climate Week NYC inspires, amplifies and provides a global platform for connection and discussion. Through our own core events, opportunities to engage with our partners, and the Climate Week NYC official events program, we invite you to be a part of the biggest climate event on earth.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org