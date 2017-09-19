South African-Born Actor Adam du Plessis Lands Role in US National Tour of KINKY BOOTS

Adam du Plessis

As reported on BroadwayWorld earlier, the complete cast for the US National Tour of Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper's Tony Award-winning smash-hit musical, KINKY BOOTS, has been announced. Featured in the cast in the role of Don is South African-born Adam du Plessis, whom audiences may recall seeing in productions like THE LAST 5 YEARS, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, THE BOYS IN THE PHOTOGRAPH and CATS.

Inspired by true events, KINKY BOOTS follows the fortunes of Charlie Price (to be played by Lance Bordelon on the tour), who struggles to fill his father's shoes when taking over the family business, a footwear factory in Northampton named Price & Son. With the factory's future looking rather grim, an unlikely saviour arrives in the form of the spectacular Lola (Jos N. Banks), a fabulous drag queen headliner who needs the perfect pair of high-heeled stiletto boots.

Don, the role that will be played by Du Plessis, is something of a nemesis to Lola. The factor foreman, he mocks Lola upon her early visits to the shoe factory, igniting a series of events that leads to a boxing match between the two at the local pub. The role was originated by Daniel Sherman on Broadway, and played by Joe Coots in the first US Tour, Jamie Baughan in London and Joe Kosky in Australia.

Du Plessis, who is a graduate of the University of Cape Town's Drama Department, also lists productions of MACBETH, ANNIE, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and ROCK OF AGES among his credits, was ecstatic upon the cast announcement:

I just feel incredibly humbled and thankful to be a part of this show and more importantly to be a part of this incredible story and the message it brings.

Du Plessis's casting arrives hot on the heels of the news that KINKY BOOTS will receive its South African premiere in a brand-new, original staging at The Fugard Theatre in the winter of 2019. Produced by Eric Abraham and the Fugard Theatre, the production is currently heading into its audition phase, with submissions for casting having closed this past Monday. The production will be directed by Matthew Wild, with musical direction by Charl-Johan Lingenfelder and choreography by Louisa Talbot.

The US National Tour of KINKY BOOTS is produced by Troika Entertainment. With original direction and choreography Jerry Mitchell, who won a Tony Award for his choreography of the show and was nominated for his direction of the piece, the creative team including David Rockwell (scenic design), Gregg Barnes (costume design), Kenneth Posner (lighting design), John Shivers (sound design), Josh Marquette (hair design), Brian Strumwasser (make-up design), DB Bonds (associate director), and Rusty Mowery (associate choreographer). Kinky Boots features musical supervision by Roberto Sinha, with arrangements and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus. Casting for the tour was handled by Joy Dewing Casting and Wojcik/Seay Casting.

The cast also includes Sydney Patrick, Hayley Lampart, John Anker Bow, Brandon Alberto, Eric Stanton Betts, Derek Brazeau, Tyler Jent, Tony Tillman, Ernest Terrelle Williams, Daniel Joseph Baker, Monica Ban, Natalie Braha, Jeffrey B. Duncan, Madeline Fansler, Andrew Hendrick, Bethany Xan Jeffery, Lindsay Joan, Chris Kane, Ethan Kirschbaum, Andrew Malone, Madison Pugh, Jace Reinhard and Eric Shonk.

For full performance schedule and details, visit the Kinky Boots National Tour website.

