Everybody Say Yeah! Casting Announced for KINKY BOOTS National Tour

Troika Entertainment has announced the complete cast for the National Tour of the smash-hit musical, KINKY BOOTS.

Leading the new tour will be Lance Bordelon as Charlie Price, Jos N. Banks as Lola, Sydney Patrick as Lauren, Adam du Plessis as Don, Hayley Lampart as Nicola, and John Anker Bow as George. Brandon Alberto, Eric Stanton Betts, Derek Brazeau, Tyler Jent, Tony Tillman, and Ernest Terrelle Williams will play the Angels. The KINKY BOOTStour will also feature Daniel Joseph Baker, Monica Ban, Natalie Braha, Jeffrey B. Duncan, Madeline Fansler,Andrew Hendrick, Bethany Xan Jeffery, Lindsay Joan, Chris Kane, Ethan Kirschbaum, Andrew Malone, Madison Pugh, Jace Reinhard, and Eric Shonk.

The winner of six 2013 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, KINKY BOOTS features a Tony® Award-winning score byCyndi Lauper, a book by Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Tony® Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola, and together they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

KINKY BOOTS has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its fifth year, an Olivier Award-winning production in London, an Australian production that opened in October 2016, and an upcoming production in Germany. Other previous productions include a past US National Tour that played more than 80 cities, an Award-winning extended run in Toronto, two productions in Korea, and a Japanese language production. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of KINKY BOOTS is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

Inspired by true events, KINKY BOOTS takes you from a gentlemen's shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father's expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory's future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

The National Tour of KINKY BOOTS is produced by Troika Entertainment. The creative team includes Tony® Award nominee David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony® Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony® Award-winner John Shivers (Sound Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Brian Strumwasser (Make-up Design), Joy Dewing Casting and Wojcik/Seay Casting (Casting), DB Bonds (Associate Director), and Rusty Mowery (Associate Choreographer). KINKY BOOTS features Musical Supervision by Roberto Sinha, and Arrangements and Orchestrations by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Oremus.

For full performance schedule and details, please visit KinkyBootsTheTour.com.

The Broadway production of KINKY BOOTS is produced by Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig, James L. Nederlander, Terry Allen Kramer, Independent Presenters Network, CJ E&M, Jayne Baron Sherman, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams, Yasuhiro Kawana, Jane Bergere, Allan S. Gordon & Adam S. Gordon, Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Lucy and Phil Suarez, Bryan Bantry, Ron Fierstein and Dorsey Regal, Jim Kierstead/Gregory Rae, BB Group/Christina Papagjika, Michael DeSantis/Patrick Baugh, BrIan Smith/Tom and Connie Walsh, Warren Trepp and Jujamcyn Theaters.

Lance Bordelon (Charlie Price) Favorite credits: Joseph...Dreamcoat (Joseph, FRP); Saturday Night Fever (Bobby C.; National Tour); We Will Rock You (Galileo/Kashoggi u/s, RCCL/Queen Theatrical). Regional: Les Misérables (Feuilly);Hairspray (Sketch); 9 to 5; Evita. Workshops: Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell (Blake, NYC); Gift of the Magi (Jim, Arkansas Rep). B.A. and Master's degree from LSU. "Huge thanks to Todd and Nikki at ATB, and lots of love to family and Seba. Ti Amo." LanceBordelon.com. @LanceBordelon.

Jos N. Banks (Lola) National Tours: Int'l - Hair (Hud); The Color Purple (Harpo). Regional: Paramount Theatre, Drury Lane - Oak Brook, Porchlight Music Theatre. Film: Fox 20th Centuries "The Chicago Code," Rise Against music video"Make It Stop" (Lead). Jos is also a multi-award-winning artist and costume designer having interned at Teen Vogue Magazine (NYC) for his fashion designs/illustrations. "Sending gratitude to God, family, friends, T3, and PC for their unconditional love and support. Also, many thanks to the entire Kinky Boots team and Joy Dewing Casting. Be FEARLESS. Proverbs 3:5." Representation: Paonessa Talent Agency. JosNBanks.com. @JosNBanks.

SYDNEY PATRICK (Lauren) is stoked to join Kinky Boots! Originally from Miami, FL, recent credits include: MAMMA MIA!(WBT); the world premier of Disney's Tangled: The Musical (DCL); Sheik/Sater's workshop of Alice By Heart and Little Women (Theatre Aspen). Proud member of RANGE A Cappella. BFA Syracuse University. Infinite gratitude to her family and friends. For Chrissy. SydneyPatrick.com.

ADAM DU PLESSIS (Don) Originally from South Africa, Adam's credits include Macbeth; The Phantom of the Opera;Annie (TROIKA); Jesus Christ Superstar; The Last 5 Years; Fiddler on the Roof; Beauty and the Beast; Cats; Rock of Ages; Boys in the Photograph.

Hayley Lampart (Nicola) is thrilled to be on the road with the Kinky Boots National Tour! Favorite credits include lead vocalist for NCL World Cruise 17; Legally Blonde (Elle Woods); Tartuffe (Elmire); Zelda (Zelda Fitzgerald). Proud graduate of Marymount Manhattan College. So much love and thanks to her incredibly supportive parents, family, friends, Dina Slawson, the Kinky Boots cast and creatives, and Joy Dewing Casting for this amazing opportunity. To new beginnings!

John Anker Bow (George) BA-Rider University. National Tour: Ragtime (Henry Ford); A Christmas Carol (Jacob Marley). Regional: Les Misérables (Thénardier); The Phantom of the Opera (Cholet) for Prather Entertainment; The Drowsy Chaperone (Man in Chair) at Surflight; Damn Yankees (Applegate); Guys & Dolls (Nathan Detroit) with OCTC and the Ocean City Pops; Noises Off! (Lloyd) at the Palace Theatre; Spamalot (King Arthur) at Mac-Haydn.

Related Articles