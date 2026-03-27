Sophia Agranovich To Release Her 12th Album A REVERIE OF THE SOUL: Piano Works By Robert Schumann

Award-winning virtuoso concert pianist, recording artist, educator, producer and artistic director, Sophia Agranovich, will release her 12th solo piano album - "A Reverie of the Soul: Piano Works by Robert Schumann" on April 3, 2026.

This album expresses the heart of Romanticism that celebrates Robert Schumann at his most visionary, intimate, and electrifying. It features some of Schumann's most beloved works. The Piano Sonata No. 2 surges with restless energy and dramatic contrasts, where heroic gestures collide with moments of haunting introspection. In the Symphonic Études, dazzling virtuosity meets profound emotional depth, each variation unfolding like a character in a psychological drama-bold, lyrical, and relentlessly inventive.

Balancing this grandeur are two jewels of Romantic character writing. Arabeske, tender and songful, offers a moment of luminous reflection, its delicate lines infused with quiet longing. Papillons, inspired by masked dances and fleeting encounters, whirls with charm and fantasy, capturing Schumann's playful spirit and dreamlike elegance.

Together, these works form a compelling portrait of Schumann's inner world-passionate, poetic, and unpredictable. This album is an invitation to experience Romantic piano music at its most vivid: a journey from stormy intensity to whispered intimacy, brought to life through virtuoso brilliance and deep musical storytelling.

The album features an eight-page booklet by Sophia, offering a brief biography of Schumann along with her reflections and background on the music included in the recording.