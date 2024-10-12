Sony Classical To Release 'CHARLES IVES – THE ANTHOLOGY 1945–1976' This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of the Ives 150th anniversary year, Sony Classical will present two of the most authoritative collections ever released of works by this eccentric, prophetic American genius. The 22-CD box set Charles Ives – The Anthology 1945–1976, which will now be released on October 18, 2024, brings together the entire discography amassed over three decades by Columbia Masterworks, the label that dedicated itself with unmatched zeal to bringing his visionary works to public attention. The important albums made by RCA Victor during those years are also included in this, the largest and most comprehensive Ives compilation ever issued. Pre-Order Available Now.

In January 1939 – twelve years after Ives had stopped composing new works altogether – John Kirkpatrick, the pianist who would become the composer's friend and leading collaborator, played his Second Sonata (1916–1919), subtitled “Concord, Mass., 1840–1860” at New York's Town Hall. It was the first public performance of Ives's ferociously demanding masterpiece, and it garnered the first review of his music by a prominent, mainstream critic, who hailed the work as “the greatest music composed by an American”.

This was the turning point: “the artist and the work that launched the Ives revolution”, as it came to be known. In 1945, Kirkpatrick recorded the “Concord” Sonata for Columbia, which released it on 78s in 1948 and on vinyl a year later. Two decades later, the pianist made the celebrated stereo LP version of his painstakingly revised edition. Both of these still definitive recordings are in Sony's new Ives “Anthology”.

In 1949, another outstanding interpreter of American music, William Masselos, gave another long overdue première, Ives's remarkable First Piano Sonata (1909–21). A year later Masselos recorded it for Columbia, then he remade it in stereo for RCA Victor in 1966. Once again, a single artist's two benchmarks, though in this case quite different, readings – the later one rather less reverential, more rhapsodic – are included in the new set.

Ives's breakthrough as an orchestral composer finally came in 1946, when his Third Symphony “The Camp Meeting” (1901–12) was played in New York – the first time he had ever heard any of his symphonies performed complete. The next year it won him the prestigious Pulitzer Prize. In 1951, his Second Symphony (1907–09) had its première, with Leonard Bernstein conducting the New York Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall. It was the first time that Ives, by then 77 years old, heard one of his major orchestral compositions played to his own satisfaction. Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic recorded the symphony in 1958, Columbia released it in 1960 along with an invaluable 13-minute bonus record of Bernstein talking about Ives and the symphony's musical quotations.

During the 1960s, when the posthumous “Ives Revolution” was in full swing, Bernstein recorded the Third Symphony and the symphony of “New England Holidays”. In 1965, Ives's profoundly searching Fourth Symphony, which Aaron Copland termed “an astonishing conception in every way”, had its première in 1965, with Leopold Stokowski conducting the American Symphony – a Grammy-winning milestone in American music history. In the same year, Morton Gould, conducting the Chicago Symphony for RCA, made the first recording of Ives's First Symphony, begun when he was a student at Yale and still clearly in the European tradition. It also won a Grammy.

Not to be outdone, Eugene Ormandy jumped on the Ives bandwagon in Philadelphia, recording the first three symphonies, the “Holidays” and the beloved orchestral set Three Places in New England (the last-named work twice!) between 1964 and 1974. In that year, in London, José Serebrier, a co-conductor with Stokowski of the hugely complex Fourth's première, recorded a version edited for a single conductor. The New York Times called the performance “stunning” and praised it for “extraordinary control and textural clarity”. Every one of these classic performances by Ormandy, Bernstein, Stokowski and Serebrier can be found in the Sony Ives “Anthology”.

Ives's more than 150 songs rank among his finest achievements. 24 were recorded in 1969 by soprano Evelyn Lear and baritone Thomas Stewart, with Ives specialist Alan Mandel at the piano. This is the album's first outing on CD. The greatest of the songs is the stirring General William Booth Enters into Heaven, now more familiar in the arrangement for bass, chorus and chamber orchestra. That version was part of the Gregg Smith Singers' acclaimed 1966 album of Ives's choral works, reissued in this set. Of his many chamber works, probably the best known are Ives's two String Quartets, included here in the Juilliard String Quartet's unsurpassed 1967 recording. The Second of his four Violin Sonatas is heard in a historic recording from 1950, never before issued on CD. The violin prodigy Patricia Travers was joined by pianist Otto Herz.

There are numerous other landmark recordings gathered in this epoch-making set, exploring works from every corner of Ives's vast output, many of them also appearing for the first time on CD. One is a wildly entertaining album entitled Old Songs Deranged, played by the Yale Theater Orchestra and never reissued after its original Columbia release a half century ago. Edited and conducted by leading Ives authority James Sinclair, it inspired this wholehearted endorsement in a recent MusicWeb International Ives survey urgently calling for its re-release: “It sounds great! The marches are high-stepping, toe-tapping, swaggering romps. The sound of the orchestra is … completely idiomatic. This recording does such a good job of evoking Ives' description of a ‘marching band with wings' that it practically smells like Ives. The other works are wonderful too. Pieces like ‘Mists' and ‘Evening' conjure Victorian salon music filtered through the nostalgia of intervening years.” In short, Sinclair's disc is a welcome addition to Sony Classical's “Anthology 1945–76”, without doubt the essential Ives collection.

SET CONTENTS

Disc 1:

ML 4250

Ives: Piano Sonata No. 2 “Concord, Mass., 1840-60”

MM-749

Ives: Piano Sonata No.1: IIb. In The Inn: Allegro-Chorus

Disc 2:

ML 4490 Modern American Music Series

Ives: Piano Sonata No. 1

ML 2169

Ives: Sonata No.2 for Violin and Piano

Disc 3:

KS 6155

Ives: Symphony No. 2

Leonard Bernstein discusses Charles Ives

Disc 4:

MS 6775

Ives: Symphony No. 4

MS 7015

Ives: Robert Browning Overture

Disc 5:

MS 6843

Ives: Symphony No. 3 “The Camp Meeting”

Ives: Central Park in the Dark

Ives: Decoration Day

Ives: The Unanswered Question

MS 6161

Ives: Variations on “America”

Disc 6:

LSC-2893

Ives: Variations on “America”

Ives: Symphony No 1 in D Minor

Ives: The Unanswered Question

Disc 7:

MS 6921 Music for Chorus

Ives: General William Booth Enters into Heaven

Ives: Serenity

Ives: The Circus Band

Ives: December

Ives: The New River

Ives: Three Harvest Home Chorales

Ives: Psalm 100

Ives: Psalm 67

Ives: Psalm 24

Ives: Psalm 90

Ives: Psalm 150

Disc 8:

LSC-2941

Ives: Piano Sonata No.1

Disc 9:

LSC-2959

Ives: Orchestral Set No 2

Ives: Three Places in New England: II. Putnam's Camp

Ives: Robert Browning Overture

Disc 10:

MS 7027

Ives: String Quartet No. 1 “From the Salvation Army”

Ives: String Quartet No. 2

Disc 11:

MS 7111

Ives: Symphony No. 1

Ives: Three Places in New England

MS 7289

Ives (arr. William Schuman): Variations on “America”

Disc 12:

MS 7147

Ives: A Symphony, New England Holidays

M3X 31068 (M 31071)

Ives: The Gong on the Hook and Ladder

Ives: The Circus Band. March

Disc 13:

MS 7192

Ives: Piano Sonata No. 2 “Concord, Mass., 1840-60”

Disc 14:

MS 7321: New Music of Charles Ives

Ives: Processional “Let There Be Light”

Ives: Psalm 14

Ives: Psalm 54

Ives: Psalm 25

Ives: Psalm 135

Ives: Walt Whitman

Ives: 2 Slants (Christian and Pagan)

Ives: Duty

Ives: Vita

Ives: On the Antipodes

Ives: The Last Reader

Ives: Luck and Work

Ives: Like a Sick Eagle

Ives: A Lecture (Tolerance)

Ives: from the "Incantation"

Ives: The Pond

Ives: At Sea

Ives: The Children's Hour

Ives: The Rainbow

Disc 15:

MS 7318 Calcium Light Night

Ives: Orchestral Set No. 1

Ives: Tone Roads No. 1

Ives: Orchestral Set No. 3

Ives: From the Steeples and the Mountains

Ives: The Rainbow

Ives: Ann Street

Ives: Scherzo: Over the Pavements

Ives: Orchestral Set No. 2 - Selections

Ives: Tone Roads No. 3

Ives: The Pond

Ives: Scherzo: All the Way Around and Back

Ives: Chromâtimelôdtune

M 33513

Ives: Omega Lambda Chi

Ives: March Intercollegiate

Disc 16:

M 30230 Chamber Music

Ives: Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano

Ives: A Set of Three Short Pieces

Ives: In re con moto et al

Ives: Largo for Violin, Clarinet and Piano

Ives: Largo risoluto No. 1

Ives: Hallowe'en

Ives: Largo risoluto No. 2

Ives: Largo for Violin and Piano

Disc 17:

M 30229 American Scenes - American Poets

Ives: The Things Our Fathers Loved

Ives: Walking

Ives: Autumn

Ives: Maple Leaves

Ives: At the River

Ives: Circus Band

Ives: The Side Show

Ives: Charlie Rutlage

Ives: Tom Sails Away

Ives: They are There!

Ives: In Flanders Field

Ives: Two Little Flowers

Ives: The Greatest Man

Ives: There is a Lane

Ives: The Last Reader

Ives: The Children's Hour

Ives: Walt Whitman

Ives: The Light that is Felt

Ives: Serenity

Ives: Thoreau

Ives: Duty

Ives: Afterglow

Ives: The Housatonic at Stockbridge

Ives: Grantchester

Disc 18:

M 32969 Old Songs Deranged - Music for Theater Orchestra

Ives: Country Band March

Ives: The Swimmers

Ives: Mists

Ives: Charlie Rutlage

Ives: Evening

Ives: March II

Ives: March III

Ives: Overture and March 1776"

Ives: An Old Song Deranged

Ives: Gyp the Blood or Hearst? Which is Worst?

Ives: Remembrance

Ives: Fugue in Four Keys on The Shining Shore"

Ives: Chromatimelodtune

Ives: Holiday Quickstep

MG 33728 (2) Spirit Of '76

C. Ives (arr. William Schumann): Variations on “America”

Disc 19:

ARL1-0589

Ives: Symphony No. 4

Disc 20:

ARL1-0663

Ives: Symphony No. 2

LSC-3060

Ives: Symphony No. 3 “The Camp Meeting”

Disc 21:

ARL1-1249

Ives: A Symphony: New England Holidays

ARL1-1682

Ives: Three Places in New England

Disc 22:

ARL1-1599

Barber: String Quartet in B Minor, Op. 11

Ives: String Quartet No. 2

Ives: Scherzo for String Quartet