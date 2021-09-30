Sonia Friedman Boards Whitney Houston Musical As Producer

The New York Post is reporting that all-star producer Sonia Friedman, who picked up her latest Tony Award this Sunday with a win for The Inheritance, has joined the upcoming musical based on the life of Whitney Houston.

Friedman is also the producer behind big Broadway hits including Mean Girls, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, 1984, and Ink.

In 2019, Houston's estate signed a deal with Primary Wave Music Publishing, to acquire 50% of the estate's assets, including the rights to Whitney's name and likeness.

In the past, the executor of the estate, Pat Houston, has turned down such offers.

Many of Whitney's hits are already being represented on stage in the musical The Bodyguard, which debuted in London's West End, and has been performed regionally across the United States. The Bodyguard is based on the 1992 Oscar-nominated film that starred Whitney Houston.

Whitney Houston is the only artist to chart seven consecutive No. 1 Billboard hits. Her 1985 debut album Whitney Houston became the best-selling debut album by a woman in history. In 2009, Guinness World Records cited her as the most awarded female act of all time. Houston is one of pop music's best-selling music artists of all time, with an estimated 200 million records sold worldwide. She released seven studio albums and three movie soundtrack albums, all of which have diamond, multi-platinum, platinum or gold certification.