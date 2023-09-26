Songs For Kids Announces EVERY KELLY CLARKSON SONG EVER Fest!

The historic two-day celebration of community and music will feature over 100 kids and young adults with disabilities in the Songs For Kids Mentorship Program.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

The Songs For Kids Foundation has announce Every Kelly Clarkson Song Ever Fest!, for January 13 + 14, 2024, live at The Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia.

The historic two-day celebration of community and music will feature over 100 kids and young adults with illnesses and disabilities in the Songs For Kids Mentorship Program leading the way as they perform Kelly Clarkson's entire catalog. Musicians with and without disabilities, including both speaking and non-speaking performers, will interpret the catalog of Kelly Clarkson, in its epic, extraordinary entirety to raise funds for the organization. Find tickets + additional information here. Donate directly to Songs For Kids here.

 

Every Kelly Clarkson Song Ever. Fest! celebrates the energy and life young artists bring to their music. Your support funds Songs For Kids Foundation's music programs for kids and young adults with illnesses, injuries, and disabilities, which are (and always will be!) completely free for families.

Discussing the event, Songs For Kids Founder and Executive Director, Josh Rifkind stated, “This is going to be a historic musical celebration for disability inclusion, showcasing the passion and energy of the kids and young adults in our music mentorship program. I've learned so much from the families we support, perhaps most vividly about the unique and authentic self that defines all of us. We've always wondered, when it comes to performing, being adored and cheered, why does it seem like so few people 

qualify? We've been enthusiastically flipping that script for 17 years at Songs For Kids, and we hope you'll be right there alongside us as we honor the ability in all of us.”

 

An initial line up of performers has been announced. Learn more about them via the Songs For Kids' website  + via Instagram.




