Social: Go Behind The Scenes of Asolo Rep's EVITA on BroadwayWorld's Instagram With Sharrod Williams

Today Sharrod Williams of Asolo Rep's Evita will take BroadwayWorld readers behind the scenes of the production on our Instagram!

Asolo Rep presents Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning masterpiece EVITA. Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Broadway: Bright Star, It Shoulda Been You, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, First Date; West End: Carousel, Sweeney Todd; Asolo Rep: Guys and Dolls), the musical opens tomorrow, November 18, and runs through December 30 in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

Sharrod Williams is making his Asolo Rep debut. He is an original cast member of the Broadway shows Tuck Everlasting and the revival of CATS (Pouncival). His other credits include- National Tours: A Chorus Line (Richie), Bring It On: The Musical (La Cienega). Regional: Hairspray, Beauty and the Beast, A Chorus Line (MUNY); Wizard of Oz (Surflight); Cabaret (Park Playhouse). His Television and Film credits include the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Good Morning America, NBC's The Today Show, and Happy, Yummy, Chicken (Damian Maloof). Follow him at @SharrodSharrod7!

