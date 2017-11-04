Social: Corey Mach Goes Behind the Scenes at Great Lakes' HUNCHBACK on BWW's Instagram

Today Corey Mach, who plays Quasimodo in Great Lakes Theatre's HUNCHBACK will take BroadwayWorld readers behind the scenes of his closing show on BroadwayWorld's Instagram story!

Follow along here!

On Broadway, Corey has been seen in Hands on a Hardbody and Godspell. On tour, he has starred in Wicked, Flashdance the Musical, and Rent. National premieres include Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing with Debra Monk and Boyd Gaines at Signature Theatre (directed by James Lapine), Tim Rice's From Here to Eternity at Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, and Sara Bareilles' Waitress at American Repertory Theater. In Cleveland, he has previously starred in Pippin (Pippin) and Harold & Maude (Harold) at Cain Park, Lippa's Wild Party (Burrs) at Baldwin-Wallace, and I Love You Because (Austin) at PlayhouseSquare.

Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power and relevance of classic theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. GLT programming positively impacts 100,000 adults and students annually.





Related Articles